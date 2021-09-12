Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 25

0 of 3

The final stretch of the 2021 fantasy baseball season is upon us, and it is likely you already know whether the postseason is a realistic achievement for your team this year.

If so, there are a few players riding the waiver wire who are ready to contribute to fantasy managers' lineups and propel them into the playoffs.

One such player is Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who is finding consistency as a hitter and may be a more regular addition to the team's lineup. There is also Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras, whose habit of swinging from the lead-off position for a bad team may net positive results for your squad.

