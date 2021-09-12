Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 25

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 25September 12, 2021
The final stretch of the 2021 fantasy baseball season is upon us, and it is likely you already know whether the postseason is a realistic achievement for your team this year.
If so, there are a few players riding the waiver wire who are ready to contribute to fantasy managers' lineups and propel them into the playoffs.
One such player is Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who is finding consistency as a hitter and may be a more regular addition to the team's lineup. There is also Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras, whose habit of swinging from the lead-off position for a bad team may net positive results for your squad.
Dive deeper into those players and more, with stats from Yahoo Fantasy and FantasyPros.
Alejandro Kirk (C, Toronto Blue Jays)
Alejandro Kirk is finding increased playing time in Toronto thanks to a steady bat that is producing runs.
The catcher may be splitting time at his position, but his recent success at the plate has the Blue Jays looking for ways to keep him in the lineup and fantasy managers keeping an eye on the skilled hitter. Over the past seven days, Kirk has eight hits, four homers, seven RBIs and is averaging a .475 on-base percentage.
Kirk has favorable matchups coming up against lefties Zac Lowther of the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays' Ryan Yarbrough, and with the competition at catcher in Toronto, he will almost certainly be looking to tighten his grasp on the position by continuing his hot streak.
If he can, he could provide the spark that propels you past the competition this week and maybe even wins you your league outright. At the very least, he provides depth at the catcher position and prevents you from netting zero points if your starter is out of the lineup on any given day.
Leody Taveras (OF, Texas Rangers)
Leody Taveras may not be the most consistent hitter in baseball, but in his past seven games, he has hit a respectable .286 and launched a homer Saturday to help left Texas past the Oakland Athletics. His combination of power and speed is exactly what fantasy managers look for when forming their rosters, but his habit of striking out has left him sitting on the waiver wire.
Taveras is only on 12 percent of Yahoo fantasy rosters.
As the lead-off hitter for the Rangers, who are out of playoff contention and have nothing left to lose, he could be beneficial as he continues to slice away at everything that is thrown his way by opposing pitchers.
That he is fast enough to steal bases makes him an appealing add as needed.
Brad Miller (1B, Philadelphia Phillies)
Brad Miller may not play every day, but he has contributed to the Philadelphia Phillies' hunt for the postseason when spelling the likes of Bryce Harper.
In 281 at-bats in 2021, he has 65 hits, 18 home runs and 44 RBI. He is a threat to launch the ball deep thanks to considerable power, but he is no guarantee to contribute consistently enough for him to take up a spot on fantasy managers' rosters.
As the Phillies look toward October, he should be considered if you need a slugger and, more importantly, know he is going to appear in a game.
With six hits, three home runs and four RBI in his past six games, he is among the better hitting options on the waiver wire at this point in the season.