MLB's All-Breakout Team for 2021 Season

It's time to announce Bleacher Report's 2021 MLB All-Breakout Team.

There are still a few weeks remaining in the regular season, but the year's biggest breakouts are already well established at this point. The All-Breakout Team will consist of one player at each position, five starting pitchers and one relief pitcher.

The idea was to focus on players who have achieved a level of success not previously seen.

With that in mind, here are a few examples of guys who don't fit that description:

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is having the best season of his career, but he was a 4.2-WAR player as a rookie just two years ago. Another step forward in his development? Yes. A breakout? No.

Tampa Bay Rays uber-prospect Wander Franco has quickly settled in as a standout at the MLB level in his rookie season. Based on his track record and long-term outlook, he's doing exactly what most expected him to do, so it's not so much a breakout as it is the culmination of his development.

Along with our picks at each position are a handful of honorable mentions who have also taken their game to another level in 2021.

Off we go!