MLB's All-Breakout Team for 2021 Season

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Cedric Mullins established himself as a prospect to watch when he hit .273/.321/.464 with 37 doubles, 10 triples, 14 home runs and 30 steals in 124 games in his full-season debut at Single-A in 2016.

He saw his first big league action in 2018, but he hit just .225/.290/.342 for a 72 OPS+ in sporadic action spanning 115 games and 418 plate appearances over the last three years.

The 26-year-old was the starting center fielder and leadoff hitter on Opening Day this year, and he wasted no time getting his breakout season going. He started with an 11-game hitting streak, tallying five multi-hit games during that stretch, and just like that, he was off to the races.

It looked like he might be leveling off when he put together a lackluster month of May, but that was followed by a .380/.452/.720 line and 17 extra-base hits in June. He was also the starting center fielder for the American League in the All-Star Game.

It is now abundantly clear that Mullins is a star in the making, and he has a chance to be the first 30/30 player in Baltimore Orioles history.

He is hitting .300/.367/.539 for a 141 OPS+ with 33 doubles, 29 home runs, 56 RBI, 85 runs scored and 28 steals in 35 attempts. All of that, along with his solid defense in center field, has made him a 5.4-WAR player in 2021.