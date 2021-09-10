NASCAR at Richmond 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 16 drivers involved in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason experienced a mixed bag of results in the first of three round-of-16 races last weekend.

The early exits of certain drivers put more pressure on them to succeed on Saturday night at Richmond International Raceway.

Denny Hamlin secured his spot in the round of 12 with his victory at Darlington Raceway. Kyle Larson is in the best position to advance on points from Richmond.

Alex Bowman, who won at Richmond earlier this season, Kyle Busch, William Byron and Michael McDowell sit beneath the cut line after they went through troubles at Darlington.

The desperation of the drivers beneath the 12th-place cut line combined with the motivation of top playoff drivers to lock up round-of-12 spots should produce plenty of fireworks under the lights in Virginia.

Federated Auto Parts 400 Info

Date: Saturday, September 11

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Odds

Via DraftKings Sportsbook



Martin Truex Jr. (+550; bet $100 to win $550)

Denny Hamlin (+650)

Kyle Busch (+650)

Joey Logano (+700)

Kyle Larson (+750)

Chase Elliott (+900)

Brad Keselowski (+1000)

Kevin Harvick (+1100)

Christopher Bell (+1500)

William Byron (+1600)

Alex Bowman (+1800)

Ryan Blaney (+2000)

Starting Lineup

Preview

The easiest way for a driver to secure safe passage into the round of 12 is to win at Richmond.

Hamlin has the opportunity to fine-tune things over the next two weeks because he is not under the pressure to advance.

Larson is in the best position to join Hamlin if he does not win. NASCAR.com outlined all of the potential clinching scenarios with Larson at the forefront.

Larson produced one of his worst results of the 2021 season at Richmond in April. He earned an 18th-place finish in a race won by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Bowman.

Bowman will try to replicate the magic he found at Richmond to dig out of the early playoff hole he set for himself at Darlington.

The No. 48 car driver sits in 13th place, and he is level on points with Tyler Reddick, who finished two spots behind Larson in April on the Virginia short track.

Kyle Busch should also be in a good spot to leap above the cut line. He won both races at the track in 2018 and he took an eighth-place finish in April.

William Byron landed a seventh-place finish in April, so that should boost his prospects of moving out of 15th place to a more comfortable spot ahead of next week's trip to Bristol Motor Speedway.

The top eight positions from the April Richmond race were occupied by playoff qualifiers. Pre-race favorite Martin Truex Jr. started on the pole and finished fifth in that race. Hamlin, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell were second, third and fourth, respectively.

Truex completed the Richmond sweep in 2019, and he took second behind Brad Keselowski in the lone race at the circuit in 2020.

Larson can't be ignored as a pick to win since he has been the most consistent Cup Series this season. The No. 5 car driver has a chance to get out in front early from the pole position.

Starting up top does not guarantee success at Richmond since three of the last six winners won from starting spots outside the top 10.

However, the pole position should at least give Larson a chance to run in clean air to start and try to create some separation between himself and the rest of the pack.

Aric Almirola, who got into the playoffs with an unexpected win at New Hampshire, could be the best sleeper pick for prop bets on Saturday. He took sixth in April and carries some of the longest odds to win among the playoff drivers at +2500. A bet on Almirola to finish inside the top 10 at +350 carries plenty of value.

