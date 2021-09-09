US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Thursday Winners, Scores, Singles Draw Update

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu formed the unlikeliest U.S. Open women's singles final matchup with semifinal victories on Thursday night.

The pair of teenagers played well above their current ages and rankings in wins over a pair of seeded players.

Fernandez won her fourth straight match against a ranked foe in a three-set battle against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu did not need to go the distance versus No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari. The 18-year-old British player turned in one of the most dominant performances of the tournament inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez and Raducanu will face off on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET for the final Grand Slam title of the tennis season.

Thursday U.S. Open Results

Leylah Fernandez def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4

Fernandez has put together one of the best major championship runs in recent memory.

She added the second-seeded player in the women's singles draw to the list of high-profile stars she has eliminated in New York.

The 19-year-old Canadian had an answer for everything Sabalenka threw at her over the course of three sets.

Fernandez's stats were not as impressive as the ones produced by Sabalenka in the first set, but she came up with point victories when it mattered most in the tiebreak.

Sabalenka held a 21-9 advantage in winners in the first set, but Fernandez only committed six unforced errors.

Fernandez won the final four points in the opening set tiebreak to take the first advantage of the match.

Sabalenka bounced back in the second set thanks to a service break in the ninth game of the set. She followed that up with an easy win on serve to level up the contest.

But the No. 2 seed was unable to thrive off the momentum created from the second-set victory. She committed 12 more unforced errors and delivered three fewer winners in the final frame.

The final of those unforced errors occurred on the last point of the match. Sabalenka failed to win a single point on her final service game.

Sabalenka's last mistake allowed Fernandez to celebrate her first Grand Slam final appearance in tears on the bottom of the court.

Fernandez has now beaten four seeded players in a row. Two of them, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber are Grand Slam champions. The other two, Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina, are top five players in the world.

Emma Raducanu def. No. 17 Maria Sakkari, 6-1, 6-4

Raducanu produced her best performance of the tournament against Sakkari.

The 18-year-old was unstoppable in the first set, as she held the Greek player to a single game victory.

Raducanu went 2-for-3 on her first-set break-point opportunities, won 57 percent of her receiving points and she only committed eight unforced errors.

Sakkari played a terrible set of tennis. She committed 17 unforced errors and failed to take advantage of any of her seven break-point chances.

Raducanu came close to breaking open the second set in a similar manner, but Sakkari put in a tremendous effort at 2-4 to hold serve.

Sakkari held the next service game as well, but she was still at a two-game deficit to her British foe.

Raducanu fended off the late second-set surge from Sakkari to close out the contest in just under 90 minutes.

The victory from Raducanu set up the first women's singles final between two teenagers since 1999, when Serena Williams played Martina Hingis.