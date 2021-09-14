Ranking the Top 10 Kevin Owens Matches We'd Love to See in AEW

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Following in the footsteps of WWE Superstars such as Paul Wight, Christian Cage and Bryan Danielson, Kevin Owens may be the next big name who leaves the company for All Elite Wrestling.

The Canadian signed a five-year deal in 2018, but his contract was restructured and will expire on January 31, 2022, according to Fightful Select (h/t Josh Nason of Wrestling Observer Newsletter).

After Adam Cole debuted for AEW at All Out on Sept. 5, Owens tweeted GPS coordinates that pointed to Mount Rushmore, which was his faction in PWG alongside Cole and The Young Bucks. KO also changed his bio location to "Almost there" and the Bucks temporarily altered their location to "There."

All signs point to a debut in AEW sometime in February 2022, as Owens wouldn't be subject to a 90-day no-compete clause unless WWE were to release him before his contract expired.

Assuming the 37-year-old doesn't re-sign and decides to join AEW, there are many talented wrestlers he could lock horns with.

Let's rank the top 10 possible opponents for Owens if he does jump ship to AEW.