Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from September 9

2 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Rich Swann sought revenge for an attack levied by The Good Brothers that left him and best friend Willie Mack lying when he battled Karl Anderson in a no disqualification Bunkhouse Brawl.

Swann started hot but Anderson drove him into the entrance ramp to seize control of the bout. Swann fought back into the match after the commercial break but found himself driven into a sheet of plywood by an alert Anderson.

The former world champ wrestled control of the match back and appeared to be on his way to victory late when Doc Gallows interfered, crouching him on the rope. Machine Gun capitalized on his partner's interjection, delivering a cutter from the ropes onto a table that refused to break. Three seconds later and the heel emerged victoriously.

After the match, Gia Miller interviewed Mickie James, who vowed to introduce Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo to Hardcore Country in retaliation for a sneak attack back at NWA Empower.

Result

Anderson defeated Swann

Grade

B

Analysis

It makes sense that the competitor who had his tag team partner there at ringside earned the win, especially given the stipulation of the match. Why wouldn't Gallows interfere given the lack of rules? In that regard, it was not at all heelish. It was two wrestlers taking advantage of the rules and padding their win-loss record.

The question now is whether or not Swann and Mack will eventually emerge from the feud with the titles. If the answer is no, the question becomes why Anderson needed to win this match and why The Good Brothers continue to be so protected by booking.

The James promo was short and sweet but put over the idea of a match between the future Hall of Famer and Purrazzo, which is certainly worthy of the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in October.