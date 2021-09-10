Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 4 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

2 of 4

Plumb Images/Getty Images

King Power Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock

There's just something about this fixture these days.

A rematch of this season's Community Shield, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Leicester, this contest at the King Power Stadium should make for excellent neutral viewing.

Guardiola's side missed out on bringing Ronaldo to the blue side of Manchester and weren't able to pry Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. They'll just have to settle for $139 million man Jack Grealish. That's certainly not a bad thing. Grealish has been impressive so far and will grow into the team with each passing week.

It's perhaps too early to say that teams will want to "keep pace" with the rest of the pack, but this match for these two is about making a statement and, yes, keeping up with the teams above them in the table. Both have lofty expectations, with Manchester City's being higher, and early-season stumbles become late-season hurdles. When the big clubs are mostly all playing well to start the year, losing ground can be troublesome.

Last season, the Foxes produced an early-season gem and dealt the champions one of their biggest losses of the campaign in a 5-2 match in which Jamie Vardy scored a hat trick. James Maddison and Youri Tielemans were also on the scoresheet for Leicester that day. Those three are the Foxes' most talented players. If they want to experience a similar result this weekend, the trio will need to be on song against a difficult group of visitors.

After the 1-0 opening weekend loss at Tottenham Hotspur, Man City has bounced back with consecutive 5-0 victories against Norwich and Arsenal. Led by a wealth of attacking options, even without Ronaldo and Kane, the City game plan has been to overwhelm opposing defenses with wave after wave of forward moves.

Leicester has a been light at the back to begin the season with Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira and new signing Jannik Vestergaard all nursing injuries, though the latter trio have been cleared for action. Relying on Daniel Amartey as a stop-gap center back will work at times but probably won't be all that great against a well-oiled machine like the Citizens.

The Manchester side will be without its Brazilian players after the Brazilian football federation (CFB) called on FIFA to ban them from featuring in the EPL this weekend. The Premier League had prevented players from flying to countries on the United Kingdom's COVID-19 travel "red list" during the international break, and the CFB responded by requesting FIFA enforce a rule that players who aren't released for national team duty be ineligible to play for their club for five days from the last international fixture.

That means Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will not be available on Saturday unless a resolution to the situation can be found. It so happens that Ederson's backup, American Zack Steffen, is out after testing positive for COVID-19. That leaves third choice 36-year-old Scott Carson as the man to stop Vardy and Co. this weekend. Luckily for Pep, the options in attack are a bit more extensive.

If Leicester can remain disciplined and spring on the break via Vardy, Harvey Barnes and the Tielemans/Maddison fulcrum, the match could surprise us, particularly with the rarely used Carson in net.

Most likely, though, Manchester City will pound away and take advantage of a short-handed home side en route to a third win on the trot.

Match Prediction: Leicester City 1, Manchester City 2