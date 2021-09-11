Ranking MLB's Top 10 AL and NL MVP Candidates for 2021 Season

0 of 12

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

With less than a month to go in the 2021 MLB season, the American League and National League MVP races are starting to heat up.

Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the clear front-runners in the AL race, while Fernando Tatis Jr., Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, Max Muncy and Trea Turner appear to be the leading candidates in a more wide-open NL race.

That said, a lot can still change over the final weeks of the regular season.

In an effort to mirror the 10-player ballots that will be submitted by the BBWAA when award voting begins, we've ranked our top 10 AL and NL MVP candidates as things stand today based on individual production and each player's role in his team's success.

Enjoy!