AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 8
On the heels of a monumental All Out pay-per-view, AEW hit the TNT airwaves with an episode of Dynamite promising the fallout from Sunday's extravaganza.
What went down when new signees Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson made their first appearances on the flagship show? Who would CM Punk turn his attention to in the wake of his victory over Darby Allin? Would Cincinnati's own Jon Moxley survive the onslaught of New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki in a star-studded main event?
Find out now with this recap of the September 8 broadcast.
Match Card
- Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki
- Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter
- Dante Martin vs. Will Hobbs
- Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
- The Dark Order vs. The Pinnacle
- Interviews from CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and The Elite
Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
Malakai Black weathered an early onslaught by Dustin Rhodes in the opening contest of this week’s show and drove him through the timekeeper’s table to halt his momentum. From there, the cerebral competitor targeted the lower limbs of his opponent, cutting him down and negating the size advantage.
Fueled by the lack of respect shown him by Black, Rhodes fought back and downed Black with a big clothesline. Black retrieved the boot Cody Rhodes took off during his teased retirement and taunted his older brother with it. Dustin responded with a Destroyer suplex that nearly ended his opponent’s unblemished AEW record.
Black, though, sent Rhodes into an exposed ring post and just barely caught him with Black Mass for the win.
Result
Black defeated Rhodes
Grade
C+
Analysis
It was rarely pretty but this was a good, hard-fought, physical wrestling match to kick off the show.
It could be argued that Dustin got too much offense in on Black but he is a future Hall of Famer with tons of credibility so the idea that he would give Black his toughest challenge yet makes sense. The physicality of the match, including the blood evident on both bodies, helped put over the intense dislike between the competitors.
The outcome was the right one and further supports the idea that Black will combat Cody at some point in the near future. Theirs is the logical conclusion to this story. Hopefully, it does not go the predictable route of The American Nightmare getting his win back.
CM Punk Speaks to the AEW Fans
CM Punk hit the ring, still beaming following his victory over Darby Allin in his first match in seven years, and hyped up the additions to the AEW roster from All Out. He spoke about his victory over Allin, thanked him and Sting, and said hello to Linda Pillman in the front row.
When he turned his attention to what was next for The Straight Edge Superstar, Taz interrupted. After a contentious back and forth, Punk dared The Human Suplex Machine to send Ricky Starks, Hook and Will Hobbs. “Beat me if you can. Survive if I let you,” he said, playing on Taz’s career-long catchphrase as he ended the confrontation.
Grade
A
Analysis
A stellar in-ring promo that created even more excitement for the recent developments in the company and shined a light on what’s next for Punk in his journey up the card in AEW, this was the epitome of a multitasking segment.
Punk remains as engaging and energizing as he ever was and appears to be having as much fun inside a ring as he ever has. The product benefits, the fans remain invested and Punk has the opportunity to write the next chapter of his career the way he sees fit.
All while being the face and spokesperson for wrestling’s hottest promotion.
Dante Martin vs. Will Hobbs
Moments after being challenged by CM Punk, “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs battled Top Flight’s Dante Martin. The massive competitor overpowered Martin at every turn, catching him during a tope suicida attempt and sending him into the ring post. He controlled the pace, grounding his smaller, high-flying opponent throughout the break.
Martin exploded back into the match, dropping Hobbs with a shotgun dropkick and added a standing senton. He flew over an interfering Hook and wiped his larger opponent out on the floor. Hobbs, though, caught his opponent and drove him into the mat with a spinebuster for the emphatic victory.
Result
Hobbs defeated Martin
Grade
C+
Analysis
Short and sweet, this was a nice showcase for two young stars with a boatload of potential and bright futures in AEW.
Hobbs is such an unstoppable force, with a mix of athleticism and punishing power that would make him seemingly unbeatable if he was more experienced. We saw how quickly he can end a match here, plucking Martin out of the air with a spinebuster. The placement of his match, and the challenge by punk moments early, suggests he might be next up for the Chicago native. That’s a hell of a spot for him if that’s where things are going.
Martin has made the absolute most of every opportunity he has been granted since he was forced into singles competition following his brother’s injury. He has been great, maximizing his minutes with show-stealing performances. He did that in short order this week, mixing his aerial assaults with an intensity needed to succeed at the next level.
Martin will be a future star. Performances like this and his showing against The Elite will make it difficult to see him back in the tag team division.
MJF Talks for the First Time Since His Loss at All out
An infuriated MJF made his way to the ring alongside Wardlow and wasted little time making excuses for his loss to Chris Jericho Sunday at All Out and talking trash on the Cincinnati fans. He insulted Linda Pillman and other members of the Pillman family before Brian Jr. interrupted.
A vile verbal assault by the heel, including some emphatic orders to Wardlow, gave way to an assault by Pillman. Wardlow saved his loudmouth associate, driving Pillman down with a German suplex and flattening Griff Garrison with a lariat clothesline.
The heels stood tall to close out the segment while the ringside doctor checked on the babyfaces.
Grade
A
Analysis
There are definitely some things said by MJF that probably crossed a line and may even warrant an email from TNT to Tony Khan in the morning, but there is no denying he garnered a ton of heat.
The segment may not have worked without it.
Suddenly, the Varisty Blonds have direction and momentum via their teased feud with MJF and Wardlow. Meanwhile, the schism between the scarf-wearing sycophant and his massive muscle grew as the former disrespected his bodyguard. Their eventual implosion will make for great television and leave MJF on his own, forcing him to fend for himself.