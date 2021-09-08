AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 8

2 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Malakai Black weathered an early onslaught by Dustin Rhodes in the opening contest of this week’s show and drove him through the timekeeper’s table to halt his momentum. From there, the cerebral competitor targeted the lower limbs of his opponent, cutting him down and negating the size advantage.

Fueled by the lack of respect shown him by Black, Rhodes fought back and downed Black with a big clothesline. Black retrieved the boot Cody Rhodes took off during his teased retirement and taunted his older brother with it. Dustin responded with a Destroyer suplex that nearly ended his opponent’s unblemished AEW record.

Black, though, sent Rhodes into an exposed ring post and just barely caught him with Black Mass for the win.

Result

Black defeated Rhodes

Grade

C+

Analysis

It was rarely pretty but this was a good, hard-fought, physical wrestling match to kick off the show.

It could be argued that Dustin got too much offense in on Black but he is a future Hall of Famer with tons of credibility so the idea that he would give Black his toughest challenge yet makes sense. The physicality of the match, including the blood evident on both bodies, helped put over the intense dislike between the competitors.

The outcome was the right one and further supports the idea that Black will combat Cody at some point in the near future. Theirs is the logical conclusion to this story. Hopefully, it does not go the predictable route of The American Nightmare getting his win back.