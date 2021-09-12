The Argument Against Every MLB Playoff Hopeful

0 of 10

Associated Press

With only three weeks left in the 2021 Major League Baseball season, more than half the league's teams are still vying for the playoffs and, by extension, a shot at the World Series.

Though two of them will make it all the way to the Fall Classic, good arguments exist for why none of them should.

Or at least, so we think after laying out the case for why each playoff hopeful is doomed to fail in October. For contenders that are deficient in one key area or another, this was easy. As for the special few who don't have clear flaws, we had to dig a little deeper.

For both the American League and the National League, we'll hit on each of the three division leaders and then the clubs in wild-card contention.