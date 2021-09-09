Reacting to B/R MLB Community's Baseball Hall of Fame Hot Takes

3 of 7

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

"Lower the maximum number of years able to be on the ballot, and also lower the percentage necessary to get in. I feel like it would make the ballot process cleaner by decreasing the amount of people that probably aren't going to make it by lowering the years, but also making it easier for borderline players to get in." (@Jojo473454)

The number of years a player can remain on the ballot was just amended from 15 years to 10 years in 2014, and already we've seen Larry Walker, Edgar Martinez and Tim Raines benefit from an added sense of urgency to earn induction in their 10th year on the ballot.

If that were further trimmed to five years, it would have a dramatic impact on the 2022 ballot. Curt Schilling (10th), Barry Bonds (10th), Roger Clemens (10th), Billy Wagner (seventh), Gary Sheffield (eighth), Jeff Kent (ninth), Manny Ramirez (sixth) and Sammy Sosa (10th) would all no longer be part of the conversation.

Perhaps that opens the door for someone like Scott Rolen or Omar Vizquel to get the bump they need to reach 75 percent.

However, I think a more effective approach to thinning the ballot would be to raise the percentage needed to remain on the ballot from five percent to 20 percent.

That would remove Andy Pettitte (13.7 percent), Torii Hunter (9.5 percent), Bobby Abreu (8.7 percent) and Tim Hudson (5.2 percent)—four classic Hall of Very Good players who will likely never approach the 75 percent mark, but could hang around on the ballot for a decade.

As for lowering the percentage needed for induction, I'm all for keeping a level of exclusivity that leaves borderline players on the outside looking in. That's a simple big Hall vs. small Hall debate, though, and I tend to lean small Hall.