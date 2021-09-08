Free-Agent Contracts Bills Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

On paper, the Buffalo Bills have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL.

Buffalo is poised to make a push back to the AFC Championship Game and challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the conference.

Even if the roster looks great, the Buffalo coaching staff should still be scouring the free-agent market for upgrades just in case some players do not live up to expectations.

Buffalo's positions of concern are running back, tight end and defensive end. The Bills have players in all three spots that could eliminate those questions early in the season.

The Bills have to be ready to act if any of those players fail to live up to expectations, especially in a season where the team's overall outlook is sky high.