US Open Tennis 2021: Tuesday Night Draw TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

Carlos Alcaraz is currently having an incredible run at the 2021 U.S. Open. Now, can the 18-year-old Spaniard keep his best career showing at a major tournament going?

On Tuesday night, Alcaraz will be taking on No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in quarterfinal action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Alcaraz has already defeated two seeded opponents in the tournament, including No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

While quarterfinal play has already gotten underway with a pair of afternoon matches, there will be two more matches on the slate tonight, with coverage airing all night on ESPN.

Here's a closer look at the pair of matches that will be taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova, 7 p.m. ET

It's not surprising to see either of these women still in the tournament. And considering some other favorites have been upset (such as No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 3 Naomi Osaka), it's quite possible the winner of this Sabalenka-Krejcikova match will go on to win the U.S. Open title.

Sabalenka has dropped only one set in her first four matches of the tournament, and that was the second set of her first-round match against Nina Stojanovic. Sabalenka has been cruising since then, winning each of her past three matches in straight sets and not allowing any of her opponents to win more than four games in a set.

In the past two rounds, Sabalenka has defeated a pair of seeded players—No. 26 Danielle Collins and No. 15 Elise Mertens. Now, the 23-year-old from Belarus faces her greatest challenge yet in Krejcikova. It's also the first time Sabalenka has made it this far at the U.S. Open.

Krejcikova is putting together an impressive 2021 (which included her first career Grand Slam title at the French Open), and now the 25-year-old from the Czech Republic is also in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time. She's won all four of her first matches in straight sets, which included an impressive victory over No. 9 Garbine Muguruza last round.

In the only previous meeting between Sabalenka and Krejcikova, the two women played three sets in the semifinals of last year's Linz Open, with Sabalenka winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. And it should be another competitive match this time, considering how well both are playing.

However, Krejcikova is having a remarkable summer. Her all-around game and recent momentum will put her in a position to beat Sabalenka, avenging her loss in their previous meeting and advancing to the semifinals.

Prediction: Krejcikova wins in three sets

No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Carlos Alcaraz, 9 p.m. ET

This is the first time that Alcaraz has made it this far at a Grand Slam event. Of course, this is only the fourth one he's played in, as he had never appeared at a major tournament before 2021.

Can Alcaraz keep his surprise run going? It will be tough, especially considering he's gotten tested more each round that he's advanced. He won his first-round match in straight sets, but he played four sets in the second round and five sets in each of the past two.

Still, Alcaraz keeps finding ways to win—and to impress his competition.

"He can be a contender for Grand Slam titles. He has the game to be there," Tsitsipas said, per ESPN's D'Arcy Maine.

But Auger-Aliassime could prevent Alcaraz from winning a championship this year. Through the first four rounds, Auger-Aliassime has had an impressive showing himself while going at least four sets three times. That included in the third round, when the 21-year-old Canadian defeated No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut in a five-set match.

This is only the second time that Auger-Aliassime has reached the quarterfinals at a major tournament, with the other being Wimbledon earlier this year. And considering he's taking on somebody even less experienced than him, it could be a great opportunity for him to keep his run going.

Expect a competitive match between the two that will surely go longer than three sets. However, Auger-Aliassime is the stronger player, and he'll put an end to Alcaraz's improbable run.

Prediction: Auger-Aliassime wins in four sets