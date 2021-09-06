US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Scores, Highlights from Early Monday Results

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The two gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympics have some of the best form as the U.S. Open heads into its second week.

Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic produced straight-set wins Monday afternoon to reach the final eight in their respective brackets.

Zverev is on a collision course with Novak Djokovic to play in the semifinals. Djokovic is expected to beat Jenson Brooksby, the lone American man left in the tournament, on Monday night.

Bencic's path to a title is a bit easier than Zverev's since top seed Ashleigh Barty was eliminated in the previous round.

Bencic's likely foes in the next two rounds are Karolina Pliskova and Bianca Andreescu, two major winners that play Monday night.

Despite the lack of a Grand Slam title, Bencic has enough experience in New York and confidence from her play at the Olympics and U.S. Open to make a run at the title.

Monday's Afternoon Results

Men's Singles

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. No. 13 Jannik Sinner, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7)

No. 6 Matteo Berrettini def. Oscar Otte, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Lloyd Harris def. No. 22 Reilly Opelka, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

Zverev extended his dominant run of form into the round-of-16 showdown with Jannik Sinner, who is one of the rising stars in the men's game.

The fourth-seeded German picked up one break point victory in each of the first two sets to create the early advantage over Sinner.

Both players earned a break of serve in the third set to set up the tiebreak. Sinner pushed Zverev to extra games in the tiebreak, but the 2020 U.S. Open finalist powered through to complete the three-set victory.

Zverev will face Lloyd Harris in the quarterfinal. The South African advanced out of a section in which No. 7 seed Denis Shapovalov and No. 9 seed Pablo Carreno Busta were ousted in the first three rounds.

Harris has a tall task on his hands against Zverev, who has only lost one set over his four matches in New York.

Harris earned his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance through a four-set victory over No. 22 seed Reilly Opelka.

Opelka captured the first set, but then Harris took over with his service breaks. The unseeded player went 6-of-17 on break-point opportunities.

The 24-year-old had no trouble holding off the American on his serve. Opelka produced two break-point opportunities in four sets.

Zverev and Harris are joined by No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini in the final eight from the top half of the bracket.

Berrettini experienced a small struggle in the second set against Oscar Otte, but he rallied in fine fashion to complete a four-set victory.

The sixth-seeded Italian will likely face off with Djokovic in the quarterfinals in a rematch of the 2021 Wimbledon final.

Women's Singles

No. 11 Belinda Bencic def. No. 7 Iga Swiatek, 7-6 (12), 6-3

Emma Raducanu def. Shelby Rogers, 6-2, 6-1

Bencic came out on top in the best set of tennis seen on Monday afternoon.

The No. 11 seed outlasted No. 7 seed Iga Swiatek in a 26-point first-set tiebreak.

Bencic and Swiatek combined for 47 winners over the 113 points that were played in the first set.

The Olympic gold medalist eventually captured the tiebreak by a 14-12 scoreline and went on to sweep the 2020 French Open champion.

Bencic earned a crucial break on one of her three break-point opportunities and hit three more winners than Swiatek in the second set to clinch a quarterfinal berth.

British teenager Emma Raducanu will be Bencic's unlikely foe in the final eight. Raducanu looked strong in a straight-set win over American Shelby Rogers, who upset Barty in the third round.

Raducanu needed one hour and six minutes to eliminate Rogers. She went 5-of-9 on break-point opportunities and produced four more winners and 15 fewer unforced errors.

The 18-year-old showed some signs of how strong of a player she is during a run into the fourth round at Wimbledon. She had to make the U.S. Open main draw through the qualifying process.

Raducanu is one of two unseeded teenagers in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Canada's Leylah Fernandez will play Elina Svitolina on Tuesday.

The final women's singles quarterfinal will be set by the winners of the two night matches. Pliskova faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Andreescu squares off against Maria Sakkari.