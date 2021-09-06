US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule and Monday's Afternoon Draw Predictions

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic has been rolling. Is there any men's singles player who can prevent him from winning the 2021 U.S. Open?

It may seem unlikely at this point, but there are still some strong players in the field who have a chance to deny Djokovic of a calendar Grand Slam. One of them is No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev, who has also gotten off to a strong start at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Zverev will look to keep rolling when round-of-16 play continues Monday, as he'll be the first to take the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium when he faces No. 13-seeded Jannik Sinner.

By the end of the day, the quarterfinal matchups will be set, with only eight players remaining in both the men's singles and women's singles tournaments.

U.S. Open coverage will air on ESPN2 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET on Monday. Here are some predictions for several notable matches from the early slate.