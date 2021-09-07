College Football Picks: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 8

Eric Gay/Associated Press

No. 20 Utah (1-0) at BYU (1-0), 10:15 p.m. ET

Can BYU adjust to life after Zach Wilson? New quarterback Jaren Hall was adequate (198 passing yards, 36 rushing yards, two touchdowns) in the opener against Arizona, but that win over a team now on a 13-game losing streak was hardly a suitable litmus test for facing a usually excellent Utah defense.

Utah has won nine consecutive games in this Beehive State rivalry, though eight of the last 10 in the series have been decided by eight points or fewer. Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer is going to eclipse 10,000 career passing yards in the first half of this game, and then he will guide the Utes to another narrow victory over BYU.

Prediction: Utah 27, BYU 24

No. 19 Michigan (1-0) vs. Washington (0-1), 8 p.m. ET

Shortly after making a 76-yard touchdown reception, Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Week 1 win over Western Michigan. And that is a massive blow for this Wolverines offense. They ran very well against the Broncos, racking up 335 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, but moving the ball against Power Five defenses is going to be much more difficult unless/until they're able to establish a new deep threat or two.

And though Washington's offense was a train wreck in a 13-7 loss to Montana, defense has been the Huskies' calling card for the past six years. They were unable to force any turnovers against the Grizzlies, but that could change in a big way in this game.

A Washington win won't make any sense to anyone who watched both of these teams play in Week 1, but neither did Michigan losing to Michigan State in their second games of the 2020 season, after the former stomped Minnesota on the road and the latter lost at home to Rutgers.

Prediction: Washington 21, Michigan 20

No. 18 Virginia Tech (1-0) vs. Middle Tennessee (1-0), 2 p.m. ET

Not knowing what to make of Virginia Tech from one week to the next is one of college football's most frustrating annual traditions. Impressive victories or strong showings against title contenders are liable to be immediately followed by a five-touchdown loss to an unranked team, or vice versa. So even though VT's 17-10 win over No. 10 North Carolina was one of the biggest upsets of the opening weekend, we simply cannot rule out the possibility of an embarrassing performance against MTSU.

Then again, the Blue Raiders allowed 11 tackles for loss in their opener against Monmouth, and it was Virginia Tech's relentless backfield pressure (six sacks, nine tackles for loss) that caused major problems for the Tar Heels offense. I am far from convinced that the Hokies have the offense to vie for an ACC championship, but they should at least have the defense to take care of this Conference USA foe.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 30, Middle Tennessee 6

No. 17 UCLA (2-0) idle

No. 16 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0), 7 p.m. ET

I loathe the "Is Texas back?" gimmick as much as anyone, but we must point out that the Longhorns were impressive in that 38-18 victory over then-ranked Louisiana. Against a team that brought back just about everyone from a 10-win season, Texas' young core of quarterback Hudson Card, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Jordan Whittington flourished. The defense wasn't too shabby, either, which is where the Longhorns have struggled in recent years.

Now they take that show on the road with hopes of stifling another dual-threat quarterback. Arkansas' KJ Jefferson didn't throw it well against Rice, but he did rush for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Containing that Razorbacks rushing attack—and taking advantage of an Arkansas defense that allowed nearly 200 rushing yards per game in 2020—will be the keys to another semi-convincing Texas victory.

Prediction: Texas 42, Arkansas 27