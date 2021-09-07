College Football Picks: Week 2 Predictions for Every Game

College Football Picks: Week 2 Predictions for Every GameSeptember 7, 2021
Week 1 of the 2021 college football season featured three unranked-over-ranked upsets—Virginia Tech over No. 10 North Carolina, UCLA over No. 16 LSU, and, most preposterously, FCS school Montana over No. 20 Washington—as well as surprising close calls for No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 7 Iowa State and No. 9 Notre Dame.
Will that carnage continue into Week 2, or will things temporarily mellow out as we await the meat of the schedule?
There are two massive showdowns involving the Big Ten this weekend with Ohio State hosting Oregon and Iowa traveling to Iowa State. Beyond that pair of gems, though, it at least looks on paper like a weekend mostly full of ranked-over-unranked blowouts.
Learning from my Week 1 mistake, though, I did make sure to project at least one significant upset. (Sorry not sorry, Michigan fans.)
B/R's predictions for each Week 2 game are broken into four sections: Top 25* teams, best games between unranked teams, FCS against unranked FBS games and the rest of the slate. In the FCS/FBS section, instead of forecasting the scores of those 32 games, we've ranked which ones are most likely to result in a loss for the FBS team.
The Top 25* games are listed in ascending order of ranking. Each other section is presented in chronological order of kickoff time. Unless otherwise noted, games are assumed to take place on Saturday.
*Top 25 games will normally be based on the AP Top 25. However, the Week 2 poll isn't dropping until Tuesday afternoon, so we are using our Top 25 this time.
B/R Nos. 25-21
No. 25 Ole Miss (1-0) vs. Austin Peay (FCS), 7:30 p.m. ET
Austin Peay has played 20 games against FBS opponents since the beginning of the 2010 season. The Governors lost each of those games by double digits, and the average score was 49.5 to 9.6. And it's not like they've been getting served up on a silver platter to Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Only five of those 20 games were against ranked opponents, and only one (Georgia in 2018) was ranked in the AP Top 10.
So, no, I'm not worried about the short turnaround for Ole Miss after its Monday night victory over Louisville. The Rebels should score at will in this one, perhaps with Matt Corral having a repeat of what he did last fall against Vanderbilt (31-34, 412 yards, 6 touchdowns) or South Carolina (28-32, 513 yards, 4 touchdowns).
Prediction: Ole Miss 58, Austin Peay 13
No. 24 North Carolina (0-1) vs. Georgia State (0-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
North Carolina's first game without Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown did not go according to plan. Sam Howell threw three interceptions and was sacked six times in a loss to Virginia Tech. Suffice it to say, this offense has work to do.
However, facing Georgia State's defense should help immensely. The Panthers allowed 43 points in a loss to Army last weekend, this after giving up almost 275 passing yards per game in 2020. Time to find out who the Tar Heels have at receiver aside from Josh Downs.
Prediction: North Carolina 45, Georgia State 10
No. 23 Liberty (1-0) at Troy (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
If you're searching for a slightly-below-radar game that could be highly entertaining, this is the one.
Liberty's Malik Willis had a rather sedated season opener (217 passing yards, 55 rushing yards, two touchdowns) in an easy win over Campbell, but look for him to have more of a Lamar Jackson type of stat line in this one. Meanwhile, Troy—which won at least 10 games in each of 2016, 2017 and 2018—will be out to prove that it still belongs in the Sun Belt's upper echelon alongside Coastal Carolina, Louisiana and Appalachian State.
I expect Liberty's high-powered offense to win rather comfortably, but I can't say I'd be shocked if the Trojans pull off the home upset.
Prediction: Liberty 42, Troy 30
No. 22 Arizona State (1-0) vs. UNLV (0-1), 10:30 p.m. ET
UNLV has lost 21 consecutive games against ranked opponents by a margin of at least 17 points. Although, the last time the Rebels beat a ranked opponent, it was a road win over No. 15 Arizona State in September 2008. Don't expect lightning to strike twice, though. The Rebels just lost a home game to Eastern Washington, after all.
Prediction: Arizona State 52, UNLV 13
No. 21 Wisconsin (0-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
In each of its six games played last fall, Eastern Michigan allowed at least 210 passing yards and at least 190 rushing yards. No time like the present for Wisconsin—which has been held below 370 yards of total offense in each of its last six games—to right the ship on offense. My "Wisconsin to reach the College Football Playoff" preseason prediction already looks bad, but it'll look super-duper awful if Graham Mertz can't even get rolling against this defense.
Prediction: Wisconsin 38, Eastern Michigan 9
B/R Nos. 20-16
No. 20 Utah (1-0) at BYU (1-0), 10:15 p.m. ET
Can BYU adjust to life after Zach Wilson? New quarterback Jaren Hall was adequate (198 passing yards, 36 rushing yards, two touchdowns) in the opener against Arizona, but that win over a team now on a 13-game losing streak was hardly a suitable litmus test for facing a usually excellent Utah defense.
Utah has won nine consecutive games in this Beehive State rivalry, though eight of the last 10 in the series have been decided by eight points or fewer. Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer is going to eclipse 10,000 career passing yards in the first half of this game, and then he will guide the Utes to another narrow victory over BYU.
Prediction: Utah 27, BYU 24
No. 19 Michigan (1-0) vs. Washington (0-1), 8 p.m. ET
Shortly after making a 76-yard touchdown reception, Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Week 1 win over Western Michigan. And that is a massive blow for this Wolverines offense. They ran very well against the Broncos, racking up 335 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, but moving the ball against Power Five defenses is going to be much more difficult unless/until they're able to establish a new deep threat or two.
And though Washington's offense was a train wreck in a 13-7 loss to Montana, defense has been the Huskies' calling card for the past six years. They were unable to force any turnovers against the Grizzlies, but that could change in a big way in this game.
A Washington win won't make any sense to anyone who watched both of these teams play in Week 1, but neither did Michigan losing to Michigan State in their second games of the 2020 season, after the former stomped Minnesota on the road and the latter lost at home to Rutgers.
Prediction: Washington 21, Michigan 20
No. 18 Virginia Tech (1-0) vs. Middle Tennessee (1-0), 2 p.m. ET
Not knowing what to make of Virginia Tech from one week to the next is one of college football's most frustrating annual traditions. Impressive victories or strong showings against title contenders are liable to be immediately followed by a five-touchdown loss to an unranked team, or vice versa. So even though VT's 17-10 win over No. 10 North Carolina was one of the biggest upsets of the opening weekend, we simply cannot rule out the possibility of an embarrassing performance against MTSU.
Then again, the Blue Raiders allowed 11 tackles for loss in their opener against Monmouth, and it was Virginia Tech's relentless backfield pressure (six sacks, nine tackles for loss) that caused major problems for the Tar Heels offense. I am far from convinced that the Hokies have the offense to vie for an ACC championship, but they should at least have the defense to take care of this Conference USA foe.
Prediction: Virginia Tech 30, Middle Tennessee 6
No. 17 UCLA (2-0) idle
No. 16 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
I loathe the "Is Texas back?" gimmick as much as anyone, but we must point out that the Longhorns were impressive in that 38-18 victory over then-ranked Louisiana. Against a team that brought back just about everyone from a 10-win season, Texas' young core of quarterback Hudson Card, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Jordan Whittington flourished. The defense wasn't too shabby, either, which is where the Longhorns have struggled in recent years.
Now they take that show on the road with hopes of stifling another dual-threat quarterback. Arkansas' KJ Jefferson didn't throw it well against Rice, but he did rush for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Containing that Razorbacks rushing attack—and taking advantage of an Arkansas defense that allowed nearly 200 rushing yards per game in 2020—will be the keys to another semi-convincing Texas victory.
Prediction: Texas 42, Arkansas 27
B/R Nos. 15-11
No. 15 Coastal Carolina (1-0) vs. Kansas (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET (Friday)
It's kind of amazing that this game is once again getting a platform almost to itself. In mid-September last year—before the Mountain West or Pac-12 seasons had begun—Coastal Carolina at Kansas kicked off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday night, meaning that by halftime, it was the only game still being played. Little did we know at the time that we were all watching the first of 11 consecutive victories for the Chanticleers.
This time around, Coastal Carolina is very much on the national radar for what figures to be the only Friday night game worth watching in Week 2. And a repeat of the Chanticleers jumping out to an early 28-0 lead is well within the realm of possibility, considering Kansas needed a touchdown late in the fourth quarter just to survive its season opener against South Dakota.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 45, Kansas 7
No. 14 Florida (1-0) at South Florida (0-1), 1 p.m. ET
In Florida's 2020 season opener, the Gators threw for 446 yards and six touchdowns. This year? Only 153 yards with a score and two picks. However, they did rush for 400 yards and four touchdowns against what had been a solid Florida Atlantic defense over the past two seasons.
Unless Dan Mullen insists upon getting Emory Jones warmed up for the amount of throwing he'll need to do next week against Alabama, expect something similar against a South Florida defense that just allowed 293 rushing yards in a 45-0 loss to NC State.
Prediction: Florida 52, South Florida 7
No. 13 Iowa (1-0) at No. 8 Iowa State (1-0), 4:30 p.m. ET
No. 12 USC (1-0) vs. Stanford (0-1), 10:30 p.m. ET
Stanford has won eight of the last 13 games in this Pac-12 rivalry, but this might be the worst that Stanford has been since that stretch began in 2009.
The Cardinal managed just seven points and 233 total yards in a 24-7 loss to Kansas State. They couldn't run the ball at all, and it's still unclear who their primary quarterback is, as Jack West and Tanner McKee split those duties in Week 1.
To be fair, let's point out that Stanford had a similarly miserable start to the 2015 season, losing 16-6 to unranked Northwestern before a road win over No. 6 USC two weeks later. However, Christian McCaffrey isn't walking through that proverbial door. Heck, early returns suggest USC has a better running game than Stanford does, and we already know the Trojans have a Heisman contender at quarterback in Kedon Slovis.
Prediction: USC 38, Stanford 17
No. 11 Penn State (1-0) vs. Ball State (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
I desperately tried to talk myself into this upset, because I loved watching Ball State reel off seven consecutive wins to end the 2020 season.
But I just can't do it.
Ball State's secondary allowed way too many yards (437) against FCS foe Western Illinois last week, Penn State's defense was too good against Wisconsin and the Nittany Lions have feasted on the Mid-American Conference in recent years, winning their last eight games against this league by a combined margin of 260 points.
That said, I do suspect Ball State will do a decent amount of scoring. Penn State held Wisconsin to 10 points, but there were three Badgers drives inside the PSU 10 that resulted in no points. Wisconsin's 29 first downs in that game suggest this defense isn't the brick wall that everyone has since been advertising it to be.
Prediction: Penn State 41, Ball State 23
B/R Nos. 10-6
No. 9 (tie) Oregon (1-0) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (1-0), Noon ET
No. 9 (tie) Notre Dame (1-0) vs. Toledo (1-0), 2:30 p.m. ET
Though the Fighting Irish won in overtime, they were victimized by big plays from the Florida State offense. And Toledo is no stranger to chunk gains. The Rockets averaged nearly 21 gains of at least 10 yards per game in 2020, and they averaged 7.9 yards per play in their opening win over Norfolk State.
Don't expect this game to be particularly close, because Notre Dame's offense also proved quite explosive with Jack Coan running the show. However, maybe do expect a couple of big plays, followed by a lot of people questioning whether Notre Dame's defense is good enough to run the table.
Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Toledo 21
No. 8 Iowa State (1-0) vs. No. 13 Iowa (1-0), 4:30 p.m. ET
This is the biggest "Try not to overreact to what you saw in Week 1" matchup.
Iowa State's defense was fine, but its offense was a hot mess in a 16-10 nail-biter against Northern Iowa. There weren't many negative plays, however, but the Cyclones had an unusual amount of difficulty establishing the run. And though Brock Purdy completed better than 80 percent of his pass attempts, they simply weren't as potent without star tight end Charlie Kolar, who missed the game with a lower-body injury.
Outside of an opening drive in which it went 67 yards in four plays, Iowa's offense wasn't any better in a 34-6 win over Indiana. The Hawkeyes managed just 236 yards of total offense over the game's final 58 minutes as quarterback Spencer Petras completed less than 50 percent of his passes. But because Riley Moss had a pair of pick-sixes in the first half, it felt like Iowa dominated that game much more than it actually did.
In summation, we're looking at two excellent defenses and a pair of offenses that left a lot to be desired in Week 1. I'm not saying we are destined for a repeat of the Georgia-Clemson game that didn't have a single offensive touchdown, but we are talking about a rivalry in which neither team scored 20 points in either of the past two meetings. That trend will continue, and I expect Kolar to both play and prove to be the difference in this one.
Prediction: Iowa State 17, Iowa 13
No. 7 Texas A&M (1-0) at Colorado (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
The start of the Haynes King era as Texas A&M quarterback was less than stellar. He threw for 292 yards and a pair of scores in a 41-10 win over Kent State, but he also tossed three interceptions (two of them in the red zone) and merely led A&M to 10 first-half points against a defense that had been pretty terrible in recent years. That doesn't mean you should sell all of your stock in the Aggies, as they do have an excellent rushing attack and one more month to prepare for the big showdown with Alabama. But let's all keep a close eye on King's Week 2 play against a mediocre Colorado secondary.
Prediction: Texas A&M 35, Colorado 17
No. 6 Clemson (0-1) vs. South Carolina State (FCS), 5 p.m. ET
It should be interesting to look at Clemson's season averages on offense two weeks into the season. After getting nearly shut out by Georgia, the Tigers now get to face a South Carolina State defense that allowed 569 yards of total offense in a 42-41 loss to Alabama A&M this past weekend. When these teams last met in 2016, Clemson scored 45 points in the first 21 minutes. Expect something similar with the Tigers looking to both establish their offense and let out some frustrations.
Prediction: Clemson 69, South Carolina State 3
B/R Nos. 5-1
No. 5 Cincinnati (1-0) vs. Murray State (FCS), 3:30 p.m. ET
In the past 15 years, Murray State has faced five FBS opponents ranked in the AP Top 25, losing each of those five games by at least 45 points. And Cincinnati was ahead 42-0 late in the fourth quarter of its Week 1 win over Miami-Ohio. Not only would a Murray State victory be one of the most shocking upsets in college football history, but I would be astounded if Desmond Ridder and Jerome Ford are still on the field in the final 15 minutes of this blowout.
Prediction: Cincinnati 59, Murray State 7
No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) vs. Western Carolina (FCS), 7 p.m. ET
Oklahoma desperately needs a confidence builder after its close call against Tulane. Enter Western Carolina. The Catamounts are 4-26 in their last 30 games, and their last four games against FBS opponents had a combined final score of 214-26. North Carolina's Sam Howell didn't even play in the second half of last year's game against WCU and he still finished with nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Prediction: Oklahoma 63, Western Carolina 9
No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) vs. No. 9 (tie) Oregon (1-0), Noon ET
Without knowing the status of Kayvon Thibodeaux's injured ankle, it is just about impossible to create an informed opinion on this game.
Minnesota got basically no backfield penetration against Ohio State. The Golden Gophers were unable to record a single sack, and they only managed one tackle for loss. And yet, it wasn't until the second half that redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud started looking comfortable in the pocket, throwing darts downfield and leading the Buckeyes back from a halftime deficit.
If Thibodeaux is anywhere close to fully healthy, the best pass-rusher in the nation could immediately get Stroud right back out of that comfort zone he found in the third quarter against Minnesota. That could make this an extremely interesting game with obvious College Football Playoff implications.
If Thibodeaux is unable to go, though, Ohio State wins in a blowout. Oregon's defense went from suffocating to mediocre in a hurry against Fresno State once Thibodeaux got hurt and Jake Haener had time to dissect a rebuilding Ducks secondary.
Either way, Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown is likely going to have trouble with Ohio State's defense. The unknown is whether Ohio State's offense cruises to 49 points or struggles to 31. Considering Thibodeaux was in a walking boot in the second half, though, we're leaning toward the former.
Prediction: Ohio State 42, Oregon 24
No. 2 Georgia (1-0) vs. UAB (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
It took 25 minutes for UAB to get on the scoreboard in its 31-0 victory over Jacksonville State, and the Blazers may well go the full 60 minutes without reaching paydirt against Georgia's elite defense. But will UGA's offense wake up in this one after managing just 256 total yards against Clemson? Even against the Tigers and even without most of his top receiving threats, no one expected to see JT Daniels struggle that mightily. Things should go much better this weekend for what was one of the top preseason Heisman candidates. At any rate, there will be a lot of people legitimately concerned about the Bulldogs offense if that isn't the case.
Prediction: Georgia 35, UAB 6
No. 1 Alabama (1-0) vs. Mercer (FCS), 4 p.m. ET
The last time Alabama faced Mercer, it was a beatdown of biblical proportions. It was four years ago. Alabama won 56-0 and the Crimson Tide darn near had as many offensive touchdowns (eight) as Mercer had first downs (nine). The Bears opened their 2021 campaign with a 69-0 win over Point University, but they might be on the opposite end of a similar margin this week. It's really just a question of when Nick Saban feels like letting up and keeping his starters healthy for next week's big road game against Florida.
Prediction: Alabama 52, Mercer 3
Best Unranked Clashes
Pittsburgh (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0), Noon ET
Save for Ohio State-Oregon, the early slate of games this week is not great. The only other ranked team even kicking off before 2:30 p.m. ET is Florida, which should destroy South Florida. But that just means Pittsburgh-Tennessee is the clear-cut second-screen viewing choice.
Both the Panthers (vs. Massachusetts) and the Volunteers (vs. Bowling Green) annihilated what might be the two worst teams in the FBS ranks, so it's hard to take anything away from either of those games. If anything was noteworthy, it was Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III failing to even complete 50 percent of his passes in a game that didn't start to get out of hand until midway through the third quarter. Tennessee ran the ball quite well, but Pitt had one of the stingiest rush defenses in the country last year.
Prediction: Pittsburgh 34, Tennessee 23
California (0-1) at TCU (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
The 22-17 Week 1 home loss to Nevada was a vivid reminder of how anemic Cal's offense has been under Justin Wilcox. The Golden Bears have consistently been one of the best defensive teams in the Pac-12 as of late, but they are already well on their way to a fourth consecutive season of averaging fewer than 22 points per game. They'll do a better job of slowing down TCU than Duquesne did, but they aren't going to hold Max Duggan and Co. below 22 points.
Prediction: TCU 27, Cal 16
Appalachian State (1-0) at Miami-Florida (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Miami will probably still hang onto a spot in the Nos. 21-25 range of the AP Top 25 after that 44-13 loss to No. 1 Alabama, but we've kicked the 'Canes to the curb until they show us something good in 2021. It's nothing personal. And at least it gives us one juicy unranked-against-unranked matchup to circle this weekend.
Miami's D'Eriq King did complete 76.7 percent of his pass attempts against an excellent Crimson Tide defense. And though he didn't do much running (five positive rushes for a total of 31 yards and four sacks for a loss of 21 yards), that appeared to be much more a product of Alabama's defense than any lingering effects from the torn ACL. Appalachian State is a mighty fine Group of Five team with a dominant rushing attack that doesn't get enough national attention year after year, but color me skeptical that it'll be able to contain a healthy dual-threat Heisman candidate.
Prediction: Miami 35, Appalachian State 28
NC State (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
The big question for any team facing Mississippi State is: Can you defend the pass? NC State was hit or miss in that department last season, but with most of those defensive backs returning for another season, the Wolfpack secondary was relentless against South Florida in a Week 1 shutout. Granted, facing South Florida's passing game as a warm-up for facing Mike Leach is like swinging at a few slow-pitch softballs before stepping into the batter's box against Aroldis Chapman. Still, I believe NC State gets the necessary stops and interceptions to capitalize on a lackluster MSU defense for a road win.
Prediction: NC State 38, Mississippi State 30
Missouri (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Missouri's defense completely shut down Kentucky last season, holding the Wildcats to 145 yards of total offense. But the Tigers were otherwise nothing special on defense in 2020 and had quite a bit of trouble this past weekend, allowing 475 total yards in a 34-24 win over Central Michigan. Penn State transfer Will Levis—who threw for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Louisiana-Monroe—will ensure that Kentucky has a much better offensive output this time around. Meanwhile, the Wildcats defense will hold Missouri below 21 points for a fourth consecutive year.
Prediction: Kentucky 31, Missouri 20
FCS vs. Unranked FBS Matchups
- North Carolina A&T at Duke (0-1), 8 p.m. ET (Friday)
- North Dakota at Utah State (1-0), 9 p.m. ET (Friday)
- VMI at Kent State (0-1), 11:30 a.m. ET
- Alabama State at Auburn (1-0), Noon ET
- Indiana State at Northwestern (0-1), Noon ET
- Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech (0-1), Noon ET
- Norfolk State at Wake Forest (1-0), Noon ET
- Youngstown State at Michigan State (1-0), Noon ET
- Morgan State at Tulane (0-1), 1 p.m. ET
- Duquesne at Ohio (0-1), 2 p.m. ET
- Robert Morris at Central Michigan (0-1), 3 p.m. ET
- Illinois State at Western Michigan (0-1), 5 p.m. ET
- Long Island at West Virginia (0-1), 5 p.m. ET
- Gardner-Webb at Charlotte (1-0), 6 p.m. ET
- Lamar at UTSA (1-0), 6 p.m. ET
- Portland State at Washington State (0-1), 6 p.m. ET
- Bethune-Cookman at UCF (1-0), 6:30 p.m. ET
- North Carolina Central at Marshall (1-0), 6:30 p.m. ET
- Eastern Kentucky at Louisville (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
- Grambling at Southern Miss (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
- Hampton at Old Dominion (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
- Nicholls at Louisiana (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
- SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
- Southern Illinois at Kansas State (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
- Texas Southern at Baylor (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
- Stephen F. Austin at Texas Tech (1-0), 7 p.m. ET
- Howard at Maryland (1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
- Idaho at Indiana (0-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
- Jacksonville State at Florida State (0-1), 8 p.m. ET
- McNeese at LSU (0-1), 8 p.m. ET
- Cal Poly at Fresno State (0-1), 10 p.m. ET
- Idaho State at Nevada (1-0), 10:30 p.m. ET
Rather than coming up with score predictions for 32 games in which the vast majority are expected to be blowout wins for the FBS team, we're going to repeat what we did for Week 1 and briefly highlight a few games in which an FCS upset is most plausible. Worth noting: There were six FCS-over-FBS upsets in Week 1, including our most likely, second-most likely and third-most likely upset picks.
5th-Most Likely Upset: Idaho over Indiana (0-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
I don't actually believe this one will happen, but Indiana looked all sorts of bad in its blowout loss to Iowa while Idaho won 68-0 against D-II Simon Fraser. The Hoosiers should rebound in advance of their Week 3 showdown with Cincinnati, but momentum isn't on their side here.
4th-Most Likely Upset: Grambling over Southern Miss (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Three different head coaches and three different starting quarterbacks led Southern Miss to a 3-7 record last fall. It was a disjointed mess, which was also true of an offense that committed four turnovers in a 31-7 Week 1 loss to South Alabama. If the Golden Eagles were facing anything close to a top-tier FCS program, they would be the most likely upset for sure.
3rd-Most Likely Upset: Kennesaw State over Georgia Tech (0-1), Noon ET
Georgia Tech already suffered one embarrassing loss. What's one more? The Rambling Wreck got shocked 22-21 by Northern Illinois in Week 1 despite 429 yards of total offense. They should lean heavily on Jahmyr Gibbs to win this game, but they also should have won their opener. And it bears mentioning that Kennesaw State is 39-8 overall since the start of 2017.
2nd-Most Likely Upset: North Dakota over Utah State (1-0), 9 p.m. ET (Friday)
Utah State pulled off one of the more surprising Week 1 upsets, waltzing into Pullman for a road win over Washington State. However, North Dakota is probably the best FCS team facing an FBS opponent this weekend, and not much was expected from the Aggies after a 2020 campaign in which they were outgained by more than 200 total yards per game.
Most Likely Upset: Hampton over Old Dominion (0-1), 7 p.m. ET
Old Dominion sat out the entire 2020 season, and the immediate 42-10 loss to Wake Forest did little to alleviate concerns that this might be one of the five worst FBS teams in the country in 2021. The Monarchs beat Hampton 54-21 five years ago, but the Pirates will have their revenge.
The Rest of the Slate
UTEP (2-0) at Boise State (0-1), 9:30 p.m. ET (Friday): Boise State 42-17
Illinois (1-1) at Virginia (1-0), 11 a.m. ET: Virginia 38-23
Western Kentucky (1-0) at Army (1-0), 11:30 a.m. ET: Army 28-24
Miami-Ohio (0-1) at Minnesota (0-1), Noon ET: Minnesota 35-13
South Carolina (1-0) at East Carolina (0-1), Noon ET: South Carolina 31-28
Tulsa (0-1) at Oklahoma State (1-0), Noon ET: Oklahoma State 35-17
Wyoming (1-0) at Northern Illinois (1-0), 1:30 p.m. ET: Wyoming 24-21
Rutgers (1-0) at Syracuse (1-0), 2 p.m. ET: Syracuse 27-24
Purdue (1-0) at Connecticut (0-2), 3 p.m. ET: Purdue 45-7
Air Force (1-0) at Navy (0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET: Air Force 28-20
Boston College (1-0) at Massachusetts (0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET: Boston College 49-10
Buffalo (1-0) at Nebraska (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET: Nebraska 30-28
Georgia Southern (1-0) at Florida Atlantic (0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET: Florida Atlantic 27-21
Temple (0-1) at Akron (0-1), 3:30 p.m. ET: Temple 20-14
South Alabama (1-0) at Bowling Green (0-1), 4 p.m. ET: South Alabama 31-14
Houston (0-1) at Rice (0-1), 6:30 p.m. ET: Houston 35-21
Memphis (1-0) at Arkansas State (1-0), 7 p.m. ET: Memphis 42-35
New Mexico State (0-2) at New Mexico (1-0), 7 p.m. ET: New Mexico 38-16
North Texas (1-0) at SMU (1-0), 7 p.m. ET: SMU 52-24
Texas State (0-1) at Florida International (1-0), 7 p.m. ET: FIU 31-20
San Diego State (1-0) at Arizona (0-1), 10 p.m. ET: San Diego State 35-20
Vanderbilt (0-1) at Colorado State (0-1), 10 p.m. ET: Colorado State 27-21
Hawai'i (1-1) at Oregon State (0-1), 11 p.m. ET: Oregon State 38-27