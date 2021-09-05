AEW All Out 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsSeptember 5, 2021
AEW All Out 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
CM Punk was set to return to the ring for the first time in seven years as he battled Darby Allin in the main event of All Out, the most anticipated pay-per-view in All Elite Wrestling history.
The match headlined a show that also saw The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defend their world and tag team titles, respectively, and Britt Baker face Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship.
Who emerged with their title reigns intact and what does it mean for the burgeoning company moving forward?
Find out with this recap of Sunday's extravaganza.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship match: Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage
- Steel Cage match for the AEW Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks
- TNT Championship match: Eddie Kingston vs. Miro
- AEW Women's World Championship match: Kris Statlander vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- The Final Fight: Chris Jericho vs. MJF
- CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
- Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Casino Battle Royale for an AEW Women's Championship opportunity
- Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
- The Buy-In: Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2
The Buy-In: 10-Man Tag Team Match
Jurassic Express’ Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Best Friend’s Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta, and Orange Cassidy battled Hardy Family Office’s Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2 in a big 10-man tag team match to kick off the evening’s festivities as part of the Buy-In.
The prehistoric luchador dominated early, using his size and strength to overpower and flatten anyone who combatted him. A cheap chop block by Hardy to Luchasaurus and stereo kicks from Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party halted the babyfaces’ momentum. The action broke down from there, with Taylor, Wheeler, Angelico and Evans all landing signature maneuvers.
Jurassic Express sparred with TH2 in a pool-less chicken fight, Marko Stunt wiped out The Blade at ringside to prevent interference and Jungle Boy tapped Angelico out with the Snare Trap.
Result
Jurassic Express, Yuta, Taylor and Cassidy defeated Hardy Family Office
Grade
C+
Analysis
There wasn’t much in the way of story but this delivered everything you would ask for from a big multi-man match aimed at energizing the crowd and setting the tone for the rest of the show.
Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus really should have been the No. 1 contenders entering this pay-per-view. The crowd was absolutely red-hot for the tandem, particularly the former. He continues to grow as a performer and his timing is undeniably great.
Coupled with Cassidy, this was a fan-favorite-heavy contest that continued Freshly Squeezed’s ongoing rivalry with Hardy, highlighted young stars, and gave Chicago the outcome it wanted. For a preview match on the kickoff show, this was everything it needed to be.
TNT Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Miro
"The Redeemer" Miro defended the TNT Championship in the night's opening contest, a heavy-hitting showdown that saw each man seek an early end to the match.
After seizing control on the arena floor, Miro maintained it, cutting off every attempt at a comeback by his top contender. Kingston absorbed and advanced, though, fighting his way back into the match wiping the champion out with a tope suicida to the floor.
Miro regained the upper hand and applied his Game On submission finisher but Kingston fought to the ropes, necessitating the break. Referee Bryce Remsberg removed a turnbuckle pad from the ring, missing a DDT and several seconds of a pinfall attempt by the challenger.
Remsberg prevented Kingston from throwing Miro into the exposed turnbuckle, allowing Miro to deliver an undetected low blow and score the tainted victory with a Machka Kick.
Result
Miro defeated Kingston to retain
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a hell of a Jim Ross-approved Slobberknocker.
Champion and challenger beat the hell out of each other, with Miro showing his dominance and Kingston fighting from underneath like the gutsy antihero he is.
The finish was a bit convoluted and took away from the grade every-so-slightly. It did protect Kingston, though, and gave him a reasonable out. Furthermore, it sets up a potential rematch down the line if AEW prefers to go that route.
A solid, hot start to the night's event.
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
Jon Moxley sent an open contract to Japan, looking for competition. The only man to test the unhinged former AEW world champion? The legendary Satoshi Kojima.
Much like the opener, the competitors engaged in a hard-hitting battle that left both men's chests beet-red. Neither combatant earned a sustained advantage, but Kojima did deliver a big superplex and followed with a DDT on the ring apron.
The back-and-forth nature of the match continued, with Mox finding success with a cross-arm breaker and Kojima rocking his opponent with a lariat. Kojima delivered chops inspired by Hiroshi Tenzan but Moxley shook them off, delivered consecutive Paradigm Shifts and earned the grueling pinfall victory.
After the match, Minoru Suzuki debuted, coming face-to-face with Moxley. They exchanged punishing forearms before Suzuki caught him with a the rear-naked choke, then transitioned into the Gotch piledriver and stood tall to close things out.
Result
Moxley defeated Kojima
Grade
B
Analysis
There was nothing pretty or flashy about this but it was a damn physical match between two old vets that have done everything there is to do in pro wrestling. They beat the hell out of each other, the physicality escalating until Moxley was able to put Kojima down for the count.
The arrival of Suzuki was met with a thunderous ovation of shock and awe and their exchange was superb. A match between the two figures to be among the hottest on any card following this angle.