AEW All Out 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Jurassic Express’ Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Best Friend’s Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta, and Orange Cassidy battled Hardy Family Office’s Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2 in a big 10-man tag team match to kick off the evening’s festivities as part of the Buy-In.

The prehistoric luchador dominated early, using his size and strength to overpower and flatten anyone who combatted him. A cheap chop block by Hardy to Luchasaurus and stereo kicks from Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party halted the babyfaces’ momentum. The action broke down from there, with Taylor, Wheeler, Angelico and Evans all landing signature maneuvers.

Jurassic Express sparred with TH2 in a pool-less chicken fight, Marko Stunt wiped out The Blade at ringside to prevent interference and Jungle Boy tapped Angelico out with the Snare Trap.

Result

Jurassic Express, Yuta, Taylor and Cassidy defeated Hardy Family Office

Grade

C+

Analysis

There wasn’t much in the way of story but this delivered everything you would ask for from a big multi-man match aimed at energizing the crowd and setting the tone for the rest of the show.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus really should have been the No. 1 contenders entering this pay-per-view. The crowd was absolutely red-hot for the tandem, particularly the former. He continues to grow as a performer and his timing is undeniably great.

Coupled with Cassidy, this was a fan-favorite-heavy contest that continued Freshly Squeezed’s ongoing rivalry with Hardy, highlighted young stars, and gave Chicago the outcome it wanted. For a preview match on the kickoff show, this was everything it needed to be.