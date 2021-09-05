Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 23

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 23September 5, 2021
With margins slim at the end of the fantasy baseball regular season, even the most trivial of factors could give you an edge in head-to-head matchups.
In the next week, the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays both play eight games. That gives you the opportunity to find players from both squads on the waiver wire to put up a maximum number of stats.
Baltimore's schedule is the more favorable of the two since it plays eight contests at home. It has a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals before welcoming the Blue Jays for four games. The American League East rivals are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday.
Toronto makes a stop at Yankee Stadium before it heads to Baltimore. The two hitter-friendly parks should benefit the power hitters in the Blue Jays lineup.
Most of the Blue Jays' top sluggers are unavailable on the waiver wire, but one or two under-the-radar players should still be there for a pickup.
Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore
Anthony Santander makes the most sense as a waiver-wire addition from Baltimore's roster.
The outfielder is rostered in less than half of all Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues, and he possesses some solid splits at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Santander has a .865 OPS, 11 home runs and 37 hits inside his home ballpark. He also has 24 fewer strikeouts on home soil than he does on the road.
In Baltimore's previous homestand, Santander produced three multi-hit games and he went 7-for-9 in the first two games versus the Los Angeles Angels.
By the time Toronto arrives in Baltimore, it could have a stretched out pitching staff. Toronto pitchers conceded 18 runs in its first two games with the Oakland Athletics, and a series with the Yankees will not aid their statistical totals.
Baltimore could catch Toronto at the right time, and with a doubleheader squeezed in Saturday, Santander could face a few tired arms out of the bullpen.
Randal Grichuk, OF, Toronto
The only Blue Jays players widely available off the waiver wire are the ones who hit beneath the primary sluggers.
Randal Grichuk is rostered in a little more than half of Yahoo leagues, so he could be there for the taking in the next week.
Grichuk has a better OPS on the road (.721) than he does in home games (.690). It is worth noting Toronto played in three home ballparks this season.
There is clean split in home runs for Grichuk. He hit 11 long balls in home stadiums and 10 away from whichever city Toronto called home.
Grichuk reached base through a hit in all six of his games at Yankee Stadium this season, and he had three multi-hit performances in two previous trips to Camden Yards. If he extends his solid form at those ballparks into next week, he could be a solid contributor for the playoff push in fantasy baseball leagues.
Aaron Civale, SP, Cleveland
If Aaron Civale is available off the waiver wire in your league, pick him up now.
Civale is coming off an extended period on the injured list and should rejoin Cleveland's rotation this week.
Cleveland interim manager DeMarlo Hale told reporters Friday that Civale would pitch at some point in the coming week after a successful final rehab start, per MLB.com's Molly Burkhardt.
"We haven't [gotten] to the point of which day," Hale said. "I think he came out of his last start feeling very good—71 pitches, I believe. So his next start probably will be at the major league level. We just need to kind of talk about where he's going to slot in next week."
Before he landed on the injured list, Civale put up a 10-2 record with a 3.32 ERA and 76 strikeouts.
If Civale starts in the middle of the week, he will come back with consecutive starts against the Minnesota Twins.
That is the ideal setup for any fantasy players in need of pitching help. Civale is not widely available, but he is on the waiver wire in more than a quarter of leagues and is worth the addition based off his pre-injury form.
Statistics obtained from MLB.com.