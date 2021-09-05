Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 23

0 of 3

With margins slim at the end of the fantasy baseball regular season, even the most trivial of factors could give you an edge in head-to-head matchups.

In the next week, the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays both play eight games. That gives you the opportunity to find players from both squads on the waiver wire to put up a maximum number of stats.

Baltimore's schedule is the more favorable of the two since it plays eight contests at home. It has a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals before welcoming the Blue Jays for four games. The American League East rivals are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday.

Toronto makes a stop at Yankee Stadium before it heads to Baltimore. The two hitter-friendly parks should benefit the power hitters in the Blue Jays lineup.

Most of the Blue Jays' top sluggers are unavailable on the waiver wire, but one or two under-the-radar players should still be there for a pickup.