US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Start Times for Sunday Night Draw

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

It's a bit surprising that both Carlos Alcaraz and Peter Gojowczyk have made it this far, but especially the former.

Alcaraz had a third-round matchup against No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. But Alcaraz stepped up and scored the biggest upset of the men's singles tournament. The 18-year-old won a thrilling five-set match against Tsitsipas, scoring a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 0-6, 7-6 (5) victory. Each time he dropped a set, he bounced back by winning with a tiebreaker, even after he was blanked in the fourth set.

Gojowczyk has also been tested through the first three rounds. Each of the 32-year-old's first two matches went a full five sets. The German kept it going with a four-set win over Henri Laaksonen in the third round.

Neither player had made it this far at the U.S. Open before this year, yet one of them will be heading to the quarterfinals. If Alcaraz shows the resiliency he did in his match against Tsitsipas, then he's going to be challenging to beat. Not just for Gojowczyk but also for other opponents moving forward.