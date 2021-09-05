US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Start Times for Sunday Night Draw

US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Start Times for Sunday Night DrawSeptember 5, 2021
The field at the 2021 U.S. Open is quickly dwindling. When Sunday began, there were only 16 men's singles players and 16 women's singles players still in the running. Round-of-16 play is underway, and come Monday night, the quarterfinal matchups will be set.
But there are a bunch of exciting matches taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City before then.
U.S. Open coverage is being aired on ESPN until 7 p.m. ET, and there will be more to come on ESPN2 from 7-11 p.m. ET. Here's a look at several notable matches still to come on Sunday night's slate.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Peter Gojowczyk
It's a bit surprising that both Carlos Alcaraz and Peter Gojowczyk have made it this far, but especially the former.
Alcaraz had a third-round matchup against No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. But Alcaraz stepped up and scored the biggest upset of the men's singles tournament. The 18-year-old won a thrilling five-set match against Tsitsipas, scoring a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 0-6, 7-6 (5) victory. Each time he dropped a set, he bounced back by winning with a tiebreaker, even after he was blanked in the fourth set.
Gojowczyk has also been tested through the first three rounds. Each of the 32-year-old's first two matches went a full five sets. The German kept it going with a four-set win over Henri Laaksonen in the third round.
Neither player had made it this far at the U.S. Open before this year, yet one of them will be heading to the quarterfinals. If Alcaraz shows the resiliency he did in his match against Tsitsipas, then he's going to be challenging to beat. Not just for Gojowczyk but also for other opponents moving forward.
No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Frances Tiafoe
Felix Auger-Aliassime will be looking to cool off another player who's made a surprise run to the round of 16.
Frances Tiafoe won his first two matches against fellow unseeded opponents and then scored a huge upset in the third round, pulling out a five-set victory over No. 5-seeded Andrey Rublev. So regardless of what happens Sunday night, it's been an impressive tournament for the 23-year-old.
Can the American pull off back-to-back upsets by beating Auger-Aliassime? The 21-year-old has been tested himself, having four sets decided by tiebreakers over the first two rounds and then going a full five sets with No. 18-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.
These youngsters have never faced off before. And while Auger-Aliassime is going to be the favorite, you can't count out Tiafoe, who has reached the U.S. Open's round of 16 for the second straight year and will be looking to go further.
No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova vs. No. 9 Garbine Muguruza
Sunday's final match at Arthur Ashe Stadium has the potential to be the best of the day. Barbora Krejcikova and Garbine Muguruza are not only the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds, respectively, but this will be the third time they have faced off in 2021 as well. They have each won one match in the series to this point.
It hasn't been long since these two last met. Krejcikova defeated Muguruza 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open on Aug. 19.
Although Krejcikova lost to Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals of that tournament, the 25-year-old has bounced back by winning each of her first three U.S. Open matches in straight sets. Meanwhile, Muguruza has gone to three sets in two of her first three matches in New York, but her competition has been a little tougher. Most recently, she defeated No. 18 seed Victoria Azarenka.
The winner of this match may have to face the No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. However, with the way Krejcikova and Muguruza have been playing, whoever advances has a decent chance of winning in the next round.