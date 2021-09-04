US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Picks for Saturday Afternoon Draw

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

No women's singles player has repeated as U.S. Open champion since Serena Williams won the event three straight years from 2012-14. And that isn't going to change in 2021.

On Friday night, No. 3-seeded Naomi Osaka, the 2020 champion, suffered a surprising upset loss to unseeded 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez. Osaka had won the U.S. Open two of the previous three years and had won 15 straight matches at hard-court major tournaments before this third-round defeat.

There are plenty of strong women's players still in the field, though, including No. 1-seeded Ashleigh Barty. She and Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 seed in the men's singles tournament, will both be in action Saturday, when the third round of the U.S. Open continues at the USTA Billie Jean King National Center in New York City.

U.S. Open coverage will air on ESPN2 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here are some predictions for several notable matches from the early slate.