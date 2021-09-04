Predicting When Each Rookie QB Will Make His 1st Start in 2021

8 of 10

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Houston Texans went from having one of the most desirable quarterback situations to one of the worst within the span of a year.

Starter Deshaun Watson requested a trade in January, but the team refused to oblige and tried to work things out with its superstar. In March the first of 22 civil lawsuits was filed against Watson by women alleging sexual assault or misconduct. Watson is set to be deposed in February 2022 at the earliest.

With Watson's NFL future uncertain, the Texans signed veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor in free agency and used its first pick in the draft to bring in rookie Davis Mills.

During the preseason, Mills occasionally made some great plays, but also struggled with turnovers, notably having a three-interception outing against the Buccaneers in the finale.

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio indicated to reporters that Mills must become more "consistent": "I'd say like most players, there's been some good plays, there's been some bad plays. I think everybody has them, whether you're a rookie or a 10-year veteran. I think the most important thing for many players is consistency and being able to perform your job at a consistent level play after play."

Spending most of the season learning from Taylor should benefit Mills. The 32-year-old hasn't been a regular starter since his stint with the Bills from 2015 to' 17, but he was an efficient option. He amassed a 22-20 record while completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 51 touchdowns against a mere 16 interceptions.

Taylor represents the best chance for Houston to be somewhat competitive during a rebuilding year, but he is clearly not the long-term solution. At some point late in the season, the Texans will want to see what they have in Mills, which means the Stanford product should see the field once Houston is officially out of playoff contention.

If Houston is as abysmal as projected—DraftKings is pegging the team to win just four games—Mills could get a chance early. His first opportunity to start should come no later than Christmas, with Week 15 against the Jaguars looking like an ideal spot.

If he takes the reins then, Mills would get a four-game stretch—including matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, 49ers and Tennessee Titans—to audition for the team's starting QB job in 2022.