US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Start Times for Friday Night Draw

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

When Naomi Osaka steps on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night, she'll play her first match since Monday, the first day of the 2021 U.S. Open. That's because her second-round opponent, Olga Danilovic, withdrew because of a non-COVID-19-related illness, giving Osaka a walkover win.

Even though Osaka hasn't gotten a ton of match time this week, that's unlikely to be an issue for the 23-year-old. She's currently on a 15-match winning streak at hard-court majors, a run she'll look to keep going in her third-round matchup against Leylah Annie Fernandez.

While the third round is already underway at the USTA Billie Jean King National Center in New York City, it will continue Friday night with some more exciting matches. And Osaka won't be the only top player who will be in action.

Here's a look at several notable matches on Friday night's slate.