US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Start Times for Friday Night Draw

US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Start Times for Friday Night DrawSeptember 3, 2021
When Naomi Osaka steps on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night, she'll play her first match since Monday, the first day of the 2021 U.S. Open. That's because her second-round opponent, Olga Danilovic, withdrew because of a non-COVID-19-related illness, giving Osaka a walkover win.
Even though Osaka hasn't gotten a ton of match time this week, that's unlikely to be an issue for the 23-year-old. She's currently on a 15-match winning streak at hard-court majors, a run she'll look to keep going in her third-round matchup against Leylah Annie Fernandez.
While the third round is already underway at the USTA Billie Jean King National Center in New York City, it will continue Friday night with some more exciting matches. And Osaka won't be the only top player who will be in action.
Here's a look at several notable matches on Friday night's slate.
No. 3 Naomi Osaka vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez
In the first round, Osaka made quick work of Marie Bouzkova, winning 6-4, 6-1. It was a perfect display of just how dominant Osaka can be when she's on top of her game, which has more often than not been the case when she plays at the U.S. Open.
Osaka has never previously played Fernandez, who is an 18-year-old Canadian making only her second appearance at the U.S. Open. Fernandez has already matched her best showing at a major tournament by reaching the third round, having defeated both Ana Konjuh and Kaia Kanepi in straight sets in the first two rounds.
It will be a much taller task to try to beat Osaka, though. But Fernandez's coach and father Jorge knows what his daughter must do to at least have a chance.
"If she's having a fantastic game then it really will boil down to two or three points every set. It's about belief, that's the biggest hurdle," Jorge Fernandez told TSN.
Still, it would be a huge upset if Osaka loses. And it's not one that seems too likely to happen.
No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. Frances Tiafoe
This has the potential to be an exciting match between the two 23-year-olds. And while Rublev may be the seeded player in the matchup, Tiafoe has been playing well and could pull off an upset.
Rublev defeated Ivo Karlovic in straight sets in the first round, but he had to work harder in the second round, when he beat Pedro Martinez in a four-set match that included a pair of tiebreakers, one going each way. Rublev reached the quarterfinals at last year's U.S. Open, but he's never made it deeper than that at a major tournament.
Tiafoe has also dropped only one set to this point. He defeated Christopher Eubanks in four sets in the opening round before beating Guido Pella in straight sets in the second round. Tiafoe reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open last year, but he'll have to upset Rublev to get back there this time.
This will be the first time that Rublev and Tiafoe are going head-to-head, but it may not be the last, considering they're both talented, young players. And while Rublev is likely to win, this has a strong chance of being a competitive match.
No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 26 Danielle Collins
Collins hasn't dropped a set in either of her first two matches at this year's U.S. Open, but things are about to get much more challenging for the 27-year-old American. That's because if she's going to make it past the third round at this event for the first time, she'll have to find a way to beat Sabalenka.
Sabalenka has been impressive in 2021, and the 23-year-old from Belarus is only getting better. She reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in July, marking the first time she advanced past the fourth round at a Grand Slam event. And after going three sets with Nina Stojanovic in the first round of the U.S. Open, she handily defeated Tamara Zidansek in straight sets in the second round.
Although Sabalenka is 2-0 in her career against Collins, she is anticipating some tough competition.
"She's playing well right now, moving much better than she was moving before. She's, I would say, a powerful player, and she can come back whenever she wants to," Sabalenka said, per the WTA Tour.
But with the way Sabalenka has been playing, it's hard to imagine that her U.S. Open run will end this early.