US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Picks for Friday Afternoon Draw

US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Picks for Friday Afternoon DrawSeptember 3, 2021
One of the top storylines during the first week of the 2021 U.S. Open is not something that many people would have predicted to be a topic of conversation: Stefanos Tsitsipas' bathroom breaks.
Tsitsipas, the No. 3 seed in the men's singles tournament, drew the ire of first-round opponent Andy Murray and second-round rival Adrian Mannarino by taking several-minute trips to the locker room. Mannarino criticized the rule that allows Tsitsipas to do that after his defeat Wednesday.
Regardless of the controversy, Tsitsipas keeps winning. He'll be back in action Friday, when the third round begins at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.
U.S. Open coverage will air on ESPN from noon-6 p.m. ET on Friday. There will then be more action on ESPN2 from 6-11 p.m. ET.
Here are some predictions for several notable matches on Friday's afternoon slate.
No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Carlos Alcaraz
Tsitsipas has had to put in some work through the first two rounds of the tournament. He went a full five sets with Murray in the first round, pulling out a 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. Tsitsipas couldn't put away Mannarino in straight sets in the second round, either, notching a 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 victory.
Perhaps the Greek will make quicker work of his third-round opponent, as he's facing the unseeded Carlos Alcaraz. It will be the first time these two have gone head-to-head, as Alcaraz is making his U.S. Open debut and playing at only his fourth Grand Slam event (all this year).
Alcaraz upset No. 26-seeded Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the first round before winning a four-set match against Arthur Rinderknech in the second round. But Tsitsipas will easily be the most challenging opponent the 18-year-old has faced.
Despite Tsitsipas' stellar overall play in recent years, he's never made it past the third round at the U.S. Open in three previous appearances at the event. That will change Friday, as he should have no trouble defeating Alcaraz and keeping his run going.
Prediction: Tsitsipas wins in straight sets.
No. 9 Garbine Muguruza vs. No. 18 Victoria Azarenka
This should be a tremendous match between two women who have each won a pair of Grand Slam titles. Garbine Muguruza was the champion at the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon, while Victoria Azarenka won the Australian Open in back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013.
While neither has won a major tournament for some time, both have played well since arriving in New York City. Muguruza and Azarenka both won their first two matches in straight sets, putting away a pair of unseeded players apiece.
It's been a back-and-forth all-time series between the two, as Muguruza and Azarenka alternated wins in their first four meetings. Muguruza was victorious the last time the two met, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open in September 2020.
This match could go either way, and it should go a full three sets. Muguruza's last win over Azarenka came on a clay court, and Azarenka has been the better of the two on hard courts. That's why things will swing in the Belarusian's favor this time.
Prediction: Azarenka wins in three sets.
No. 12 Simona Halep vs. No. 19 Elena Rybakina
Simona Halep was impressive during her first two wins in the tournament, defeating both Camila Giorgi and Kristina Kucova in straight sets, seeing off the latter 6-3, 6-1 in a quick match. Halep will now take on Elena Rybakina, having already advanced farther than she had in her previous three U.S. Open appearances.
Although Halep is a two-time Grand Slam winner, this event has given her the most trouble throughout her career. She's never made it past the semifinals, and she only made it that far once (2015).
Rybakina is also playing well, having defeated both Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the first two rounds. By reaching the third round, Rybakina has already made it deeper into the tournament than she did in her first two U.S. Open appearances.
While this should be a competitive match, Halep's experience could prove to be the difference. Rybakina will keep things interesting, but Halep will win to move on to the next round.
Prediction: Halep wins in three sets.