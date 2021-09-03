US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Picks for Friday Afternoon Draw

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

One of the top storylines during the first week of the 2021 U.S. Open is not something that many people would have predicted to be a topic of conversation: Stefanos Tsitsipas' bathroom breaks.

Tsitsipas, the No. 3 seed in the men's singles tournament, drew the ire of first-round opponent Andy Murray and second-round rival Adrian Mannarino by taking several-minute trips to the locker room. Mannarino criticized the rule that allows Tsitsipas to do that after his defeat Wednesday.

Regardless of the controversy, Tsitsipas keeps winning. He'll be back in action Friday, when the third round begins at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

U.S. Open coverage will air on ESPN from noon-6 p.m. ET on Friday. There will then be more action on ESPN2 from 6-11 p.m. ET.

Here are some predictions for several notable matches on Friday's afternoon slate.