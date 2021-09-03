Fantasy Football 2021 Positional Rankings Cheat Sheet and Top ADP Values

Fantasy Football 2021 Positional Rankings Cheat Sheet and Top ADP ValuesSeptember 3, 2021
Draft weekend has arrived.
The 2021 NFL season kicks off in less than a week, so fantasy football managers should plan for a busy weekend of studying, drafting and immediately second-guessing their picks.
Despite what a certain holiday tune may suggest, this just might be the most wonderful time of the year.
To help ensure your enjoyment, we'll try to ease the pre-draft process by compiling positional rankings at the four marquee offensive spots, then highlighting two players offering the most average draft position (ADP) value.
Positional Rankings Cheatsheet
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
8. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
10. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
12. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
13. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
14. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
16. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
17. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
18. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
19. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
4. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
5. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
8. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
12. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
13. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
15. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
18. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
19. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
20. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
8. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
9. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
10. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
ADP Value: Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons (56)
The runway is cleared for Mike Davis to take flight.
The 28-year-old should open the campaign with complete control of the Falcons' backfield, as Cordarrelle Patterson is more of a gadget player and Wayne Gallman hasn't even been with the team for a week.
Davis could do some damage in a featured role. Last season, he stepped in for an injured Christian McCaffrey in Carolina, found the end zone in each of his first four starts and wound up tallying 1,015 scrimmage yards and eight scores in 15 games (12 starts).
But this isn't just about Davis. It's also about new Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who most recently served as offensive coordinator of the Titans. He oversaw Derrick Henry's rise to elite status, and while Davis is no Henry, Smith's willingness to lean heavily on his RB1 could mean big numbers are in store for the running back.
Davis' ADP puts him in the low-end RB2, high-end flex range. If he gets the kind of workload it seems he might, he has a chance to produce more like an RB1.
ADP Value: Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (82)
Matthew Stafford spent much of his 12 seasons in Detroit making the most of a rough situation.
The fact that he maintained fantasy relevance—and sometimes delivered fantasy excellence—throughout his stay speaks to his tremendous talent level. When he had weapons to work with, he made the most of him. Over Calvin Johnson's final five seasons in Detroit, Stafford's 16-week averages were 4,635 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.
Stafford has a chance to do even better in L.A.
He has a wealth of weaponry around him, with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson and Tyler Higbee all filling the pass-catching roles. Stafford also gets the benefit of Sean McVay's play-calling, which could be the best of the signal-caller's career.
The Georgia product could easily crack the top five with something like 5,000 yards and 30-plus touchdowns. That he's only being drafted as the 10th overall quarterback should pique the interest of any ADP bargain hunters.