Fantasy Football 2021 Positional Rankings Cheat Sheet and Top ADP Values

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The runway is cleared for Mike Davis to take flight.

The 28-year-old should open the campaign with complete control of the Falcons' backfield, as Cordarrelle Patterson is more of a gadget player and Wayne Gallman hasn't even been with the team for a week.

Davis could do some damage in a featured role. Last season, he stepped in for an injured Christian McCaffrey in Carolina, found the end zone in each of his first four starts and wound up tallying 1,015 scrimmage yards and eight scores in 15 games (12 starts).

But this isn't just about Davis. It's also about new Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who most recently served as offensive coordinator of the Titans. He oversaw Derrick Henry's rise to elite status, and while Davis is no Henry, Smith's willingness to lean heavily on his RB1 could mean big numbers are in store for the running back.

Davis' ADP puts him in the low-end RB2, high-end flex range. If he gets the kind of workload it seems he might, he has a chance to produce more like an RB1.