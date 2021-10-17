Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Says He Suffered Fractured Thumb Injury in Deleted Tweet

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said in a since-deleted tweet that he fractured his thumb during Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Mathieu has mostly been able to avoid injuries in his career, appearing in 63 of 64 possible regular-season games over the past four seasons. His only absence came when the Chiefs rested their star names in Week 17 of the 2020 campaign.

The 29-year-old was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, but he returned in time for Week 2.

The LSU product has been one of the top playmakers in the NFL during this time, earning first-team All-Pro appearances in each of the last two seasons. He finished last season with a career-high six interceptions, returning one for a touchdown while adding 62 tackles and nine passes defended.

In 2019, he was instrumental in helping the Chiefs take home their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Kansas City might need Armani Watts to step up at safety should Mathieu be sidelined at any point.