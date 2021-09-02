US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Winners, Scores from Thursday's Singles Bracket

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Alexander Zverev turned in the most comprehensive performance of the 2021 U.S. Open on Thursday afternoon.

The fourth-seeded man breezed through Albert Ramos Vinolas in one hour and 14 minutes inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the third round.

Zverev's performance was an extension of the strong form he entered New York in. He won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the final U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati.

Zverev was one of the first men to book his spot in the third round. No. 22 seed Reilly Opelka joined him on the list of early afternoon winners. A handful of other seeded men are still out on court in New York.

Ashleigh Barty opened the afternoon schedule on Ashe with a straight-set win over Clara Tauson. The top-seeded Australian has not dropped a set in two matches and she has a very favorable draw in front of her to make a push deep into the second week.

Thursday's Key Results

Men's Singles

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. Albert Ramos Vinolas, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3

No. 22 Reilly Opelka def. Lorenzo Musseti, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 6-4

Zverev turned in the best three-set performance from any of the men's singles favorites so far in New York.

The fourth-seeded German barely broke a sweat to take down Ramos Vinolas in 74 minutes.

Zverev won 93 percent of his first-serve points, delivered 11 aces and won 77 points compared to 40 from his Spanish foe.

If Zverev plays at this level, no one in his part of the draw will be able to stop him before the semifinal round.

The 2020 U.S. Open runner-up is on a collision course with Novak Djokovic to play in the semifinals. Djokovic plays his second-round match against Tallon Griekspoor on Thursday night.

Opelka became the first seeded player to enter the third round on Thursday afternoon by way of a three-set victory over Lorenzo Musetti.

The 22nd-seeded American has an opportunity in front of him to reach the second week of the competition.

Pablo Carreno Busta was eliminated from Opelka's section of the draw in the first round. Denis Shapovalov is the only seeded player left in that part of the draw.

Matteo Berretini and Hubert Hurkacz are among the seeded players still out on court playing their second-round matches.

Women's Singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Clara Tauson, 6-1, 7-5

No. 7 Iga Swiatek def. Fiona Ferro, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0

No. 10 Petra Kvitova def. Kristyna Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-2

No. 11 Belinda Bencic def. Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 6-1

No. 14 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

No. 17 Maria Sakkari def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-4, 6-2

Varvara Gracheva def. No. 24 Paula Badosa, 6-4, 6-4

No. 28 Anett Kontaveit def. Jill Teichmann, 6-4, 6-1

Barty picked up her second consecutive win over an unseeded player to begin the play on the tournament's primary showcase court.

The top-seeded Australian delivered 11 aces and won 80 percent of her first-serve points against Clara Tauson.

Tauson put up more a fight in the second set, but she was unable to consolidate any of the break points she earned.

Barty was 3-for-8 on her second-set break-point opportunities and Tauson went 2-for-5 on those chances.

The path is wide open for Barty to cruise into the quarterfinals in New York. She is the only seeded player left in her portion of the draw.

Barty's first seeded opponent would come in the quarterfinals from a loaded section that includes Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic.

Bencic, who the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, breezed past Martina Trevisan in two sets, while Swiateak bounced back from a first-set loss to win the final two frames of her match with Fiona Ferro.

Swiatek produced the most dominant single-set performance of the women's seeds on Thursday, as she swept Ferro in the third set to clinch her third-round position.

Maria Sakkari, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anett Kontaveit were among the other women's seeds to advance on Thursday.

