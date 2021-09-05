Lucha Bros Defeat Young Bucks, Win Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out 2021

Photo credit: AEW

The Lucha Brothers beat The Young Bucks in a steel cage match at All Out on Sunday to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time.

This was an eventful, chaotic and thrilling match that had no shortage of highlights.

Things got even more intense when Matt Jackson broke out the thumbtack shoe:

Eventually, though, a crossbody off the cage and an assisted piledriver led to the Lucha Bros. winning the belts:

The match received rave reviews afterward:

All Out marked the latest chapter in a lengthy rivalry between the two teams that dated all the way back to the first time the teams met in Pro Wrestling Guerilla in 2016.

Their feud carried over to All Elite Wrestling and resulted in matches at both Double or Nothing 2019 and All Out 2019. They split those two contests, but Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo prevailed in the most memorable bout between them at All Out 2019—a ladder match.

The stipulation was different at All Out 2021, but it still created excitement among fans, as it marked the first time The Young Bucks and the Lucha Bros. did battle in a steel cage match.

Nick and Matt Jackson entered the PPV as the longest-reigning AEW world tag team champions of all time, having held them for more than 300 days since beating FTR at Full Gear 2020.

The Bucks experienced a change in attitude over the course of their reign, going from beloved babyfaces to dastardly heels by maintaining their alliance with Kenny Omega as The Elite.

Many of their recent matches have featured interference from the likes of Brandon Cutler and The Good Brothers, including their successful title defense against Jurassic Express on the Aug. 18 episode of Dynamite.

Because of the controversial nature of that bout, a four-team tournament was set up to determine The Young Bucks' next opponents and the steel cage stipulation was added to the All Out contest.

Lucha Bros. and Jurassic Express advanced to the finals of the tournament, and it was Fenix and Penta who prevailed over Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to earn the title chance.

It can be argued that the Lucha Bros. have been the Bucks' toughest opponents in AEW, and holding the match inside a steel cage to mitigate interference put the titleholders in an even more precarious position.

The Lucha Bros. used the stipulation to their advantage to win the match and stop The Young Bucks short of a yearlong title reign.

