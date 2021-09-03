The Best Fantasy Football Players Since 2000

0 of 10

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

Even for the most casual NFL fans, putting together a fantasy football team has become an annual tradition.

The game's popularity has increased dramatically in the last two decades. According to a report from the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association, the number of fantasy players across all sports multiplied four times from 2003 to 2017 alone—and in 2018, 78 percent of them played fantasy football.

During this explosive time, we've also seen the highest-scoring players in fantasy football history. The 2000s featured LaDainian Tomlinson and Peyton Manning, while the recent decade brought the rise of Aaron Rodgers and Julio Jones, among many others.

Ordered by position, the list features the most reliably high-level fantasy players. Key factors are longevity and both season totals and averages for points-per-reception leagues since 2000.