Updated 2021 AEW All Out Match Card Ahead of PPV

One of All Elite Wrestling's biggest annual events, All Out, will once again emanate from the Chicago area Sunday, and it will feature perhaps one of the most historically significant professional wrestling matches of all time.

After more than seven years out of the game, CM Punk will make his in-ring return in his hometown against rising star Darby Allin. It will mark Punk's first match since competing in the 2014 Royal Rumble match in WWE.

There will also be four titles on the line, including the AEW World Championship, which will be defended by Kenny Omega against Christian Cage.

On top of that, rumors are circulating that former WWE star Daniel Bryan could make his AEW debut at the show.

With excitement mounting for All Out, here is a full rundown of the card and all the information needed to watch it Sunday night.

Where: NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

When: Sunday, Sept 5 at 8 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: PPV available for purchase on Bleacher Report for $49.99. Can be purchased and streamed on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox.

AEW All Out 2021 Match Card

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. MJF (Jericho must retire if he loses)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros.

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

21-Woman Casino Battle Royale

Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party and TH2

Top Matches to Watch

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Wrestling fans have waited years to see Punk back inside a ring, and the wait will finally come to an end Sunday when he locks horns with Allin.

Punk has already been on AEW programming on a few occasions, and the reactions have been huge. That was especially true of his return on AEW Rampage in his hometown of Chicago.

It is fitting that Punk's first match back will take place in the Chicago area, which should ensure that the crowd is raucous and 100 percent behind him despite Allin's popularity.

The possibility of ring rust exists given how long Punk has been on the sidelines, but since he was one of the best in-ring workers in the world before leaving wrestling, he shouldn't struggle too much in terms of getting back in the swing of things.

The added element of Sting potentially being in Allin's corner as well brings some additional intrigue to the table, especially if there are plans in place for a Punk vs. Sting dream match in the future.

Perhaps the biggest question related to Punk vs. Allin is where it will go on the card. It could make sense as an opener, but given that it is the most highly anticipated match, it likely deserves the main event slot.

If it does go on last, perhaps an encounter between Punk and Bryan could be the way All Out goes off the air.

Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage

Punk vs. Allin may be the match fans most want to see, but it can be argued that the most important match on the card is Omega vs. Cage for the AEW World Championship.

Omega and Christian have been at odds for the past several weeks, and they have already faced each other once, as they went head-to-head in the opening match of the first episode of Rampage.

In that match, Omega put the Impact Wrestling World Championship on the line, and he dropped it to Cage in controversial fashion.

Omega attempted to cheat, but the wily Cage got the upper hand by hitting Omega with a Kill Switch on to a steel chair while the referee's back was turned.

With Christian having a singles win against Omega under his belt, he has the makings of a true threat to end Omega's AEW World title reign as well.

While it seems somewhat unlikely that Omega will drop the title to a veteran like Christian rather than an up-and-coming star like "Hangman" Adam Page down the line, Cage will undoubtedly have plenty of support.

Regardless of the result, it promises to be a quality match between two of the best in-ring workers AEW has to offer.

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros.

Although it isn't the most significant match of the night, the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros. has a legitimate chance to be the best match at All Out.

The Bucks and The Lucha Bros. have a long history, including the memorable ladder match they had for the AAA Tag Team Championships at All Out 2019.

Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo won that bout, but two years later The Young Bucks are at the top of the AEW tag team division.

Like Omega, The Young Bucks have experienced much of their success thanks to outside interference, but that won't be possible at All Out because of the steel cage stipulation.

The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros. have already shown many times over that they have great in-ring chemistry, although they have never faced off in a ladder match.

The added wrinkle should ensure that it is a much different match than ones they had in the past, and it should allow everyone involved to shine as well.

