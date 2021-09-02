Reacting to B/R Community's Boldest Predictions for AEW All Out PPVSeptember 2, 2021
Reacting to B/R Community's Boldest Predictions for AEW All Out PPV
Welcome to the Bleacher Report WWE and All Elite Wrestling mailbag.
The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on pro wrestling and its biggest stars.
We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, AEW and the world of pro wrestling.
This week's topic of discussion was bold predictions for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday. The show will feature CM Punk's first match in seven years, but there are other rumors over who else will make an appearance.
Check out what the B/R community thought.
Will CM Punk Lose?
"Punk loses." (@FireWalkWithMe)
"Darby Allin turns heel and cheats to beat Punk. He turns on Sting after the match." (@thomaspalmeri27)
"Allin beats CM Punk due to Sting's interference. Full heel turn for the previously honest Allin and Sting." (@JTH07)
There were several predictions based around CM Punk losing in his first match for AEW against Allin. Let's discuss the heel-turn scenario first.
I highly doubt AEW will turn one of its most popular babyfaces into a bad guy right now. Allin is too valuable in the role he has at the moment. He is also a little too small to be an effective villain against anyone bigger than him.
However, the possibility of Punk losing in his first AEW match is not out of the question. While the logical conclusion would be to assume he will win, he may have requested to put Allin over because it would be shocking and more beneficial for the younger man's career.
While I don't think that is what will happen, I wouldn't be shocked to see Allin with his hand raised in victory at the end of the night.
A Surprise 'Hangman' Adam Page Appearance
"I feel like the pressure to deliver is massive. A big Adam Page moment might be the best way to have a massive pop for the homegrown star." (@jgillespie5)
Hangman recently took some time off, but if he is set to return soon, this would be a great way to do it.
Having him show up during Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega or a post-match brawl would be the best route to take. That way, he and his former teammate can pick up where they left off.
Cage could be getting attacked by The Elite afterward when Page shows up and cleans house. It would immediately put him back in the hunt for the gold and give the crowd a fun moment to remember.
However, the amount of time off Page is taking is unknown, so it may be a little while before we see him, especially if AEW has other plans it wants to take care of first.
Ruby Soho, Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole
"Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole debut." (@NaelAbuasi05)
"Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho all make their debuts." (@thebeardedevil79)
These are the big names going around as possibly making their debuts at All Out, but I don't think it will be all three of them.
AEW wants to get as much momentum as it can out of each surprise. If Ruby Soho makes her bow during the Casino Battle Royale, it severely reduces the chances of seeing Bryan Danielson/Daniel Bryan or Adam Cole show up.
I can see the Rampage before All Out or the Dynamite after the PPV being used for one of these debuts while the other takes place in a few weeks.
As great as it would be to see everyone show up at the same time, AEW will get more buzz out of spacing these first appearances out over time.
Will The Lucha Bros Win Gold?
"Lucha Bros win." (@BigVitoT247)
"Lucha Bros become new tag team champions." (@Jsarasua)
Out of all the predictions I saw from readers, this one seems the most likely to occur at the PPV.
The Young Bucks are great heel champions for AEW, but they don't need the tag team titles the way some other teams do. That's why it's time to push somebody else.
Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo have been around since the start of AEW and have produced some of the best tag team matches in the company's short history. If anybody deserves to win the belts, it's them.
The Elite have been riding high for months but with Cage taking the first title off one of their members when he won the Impact Championship, it seems like the next step is for the rest of the group to start dropping belts to begin a downward spiral.
Quick Takes
"MJF goes over Jericho." (@JSchuster)
This is a possibility, but I doubt it will happen. Jericho is not retiring or leaving AEW any time soon.
"DX shows up in a jeep." (@billybess)
If something like this did happen, I wouldn't put it past Tony Khan to invite them in and make sure it was seen on his show. The kind of buzz such an invasion would generate would be too valuable to ignore as WCW did.
"Bryan costs Punk his match and they feud." (@seven3nightmare)
If anybody is going to cost Punk the win to begin a storyline, it would be Cole. He's way better at being a heel and putting him in the ring with Punk should be a higher priority than booking Punk vs. Bryan, which we have seen in and out of WWE before.
"Paul Wight will have the best match of the night." (@mcnuceuehe)
This was clearly meant to be a joke, but don't count Paul Wight out. The 49-year-old is in great shape and is well-rested. He and Marshall may not steal the show, but they could surprise us with their performance.