Winners and Losers of the Wild 2021 Summer Transfer Window

Well, most of them.

This summer has been all about the biggest names in world football and, more importantly, where they would end up. There hasn't been many windows in recent memory where so many of the best players in the world changed clubs, and certainly not at the level we saw this summer.

Let's start with the obvious ones. Lionel Messi to PSG was a jaw-dropper all the way around. Everyone, and I mean everyone, thought he was staying at Barcelona. You're either lying to yourself or you work for Barca as an accountant if you thought otherwise. How could the greatest player of all time, a one-club man, change teams of his own volition?

The answer to that, if you choose to believe it, is that Barcelona was unable to make his wages work within the structure of its shambolic finances. So off Leo went to Paris. Much more on him and his stacked team shortly.

This window also saw the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, a move that absolutely no one saw coming, like Leo, but everyone is excited about. Though Ronaldo had been linked to Manchester City, the mercurial Portuguese said his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was the "main key" in his decision to return to the Red Devils instead. That 180—all done within a day or so—has tugged on the heartstrings of football fans worldwide. Let's get this international break over already.

Outside of that pretty famous pair, Romelu Lukaku made his return to Chelsea, Jack Grealish went to Man City on a record deal, Sergio Ramos left Madrid for PSG and David Alaba replaced him in the Spanish capital, Sergio Aguero left Man City for Barca and Antoine Griezmann went back to Atletico Madrid. These are all huge names in the game, and it is wild they all changed clubs in the same window, but here we are.

That's not even all the names either, but there are other things to discuss.