Celtics Bold Predictions Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics don't look dramatically different from last season, but they certainly feel that way.

The familiarity comes largely from the still intact trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, plus a lot of the same young players populating the supporting cast. But they did change coaches (from now-team president Brad Stevens to Ime Udoka), swapped out Kemba Walker for Al Horford, acquired Josh Richardson, signed Dennis Schroder and brought back Enes Kanter.

It's tough to tell where the new-look Shamrocks rank in the NBA's Eastern Conference, as anything from a No. 4 seed to a play-in tournament spot seems in play.

However, after putting this squad under the microscope, a trio of bold predictions for the 2021-22 campaign came to light.