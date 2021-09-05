Jon Moxley Beats Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, Gets Confronted by Minoru Suzuki

Photo credit: AEW

Jon Moxley defeated Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima in a singles match at AEW All Out on Sunday night.

After an intriguing contest between the two men, Moxley finished Kojima off with the Paradigm Shift.

While the result was not entirely unexpected, the real surprise came after the bout when New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki appeared and set his sights set on Moxley:

Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online/Wrestling Observer set the scene from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois:

Suzuki soon hit the Gotch Piledriver on Moxley:

In recent months, Moxley's All Elite Wrestling storylines have largely focused on the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, which is why it came as little surprise when a New Japan star was announced as his All Out opponent.

After successful U.S. title defenses against Yuji Nagata and Karl Anderson, Moxley dropped the championship to Lance Archer on the July 21 episode of Dynamite.

Archer lost the title to Hiroshi Tanahashi less than one month later at NJPW Resurgence, which seemed to set the scene for a Mox vs. Tanahashi dream match at All Out.

Moxley specifically called out Tanahashi by name during a promo, but his promos got a bit more general in the weeks that followed and were directed at New Japan as a whole.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The former AEW world champion said he sent a contract to NJPW for a match at All Out, and the implication was that he expected Tanahashi to sign it. Instead, the deal was signed by Kojima.

While Kojima isn't as big of a star as Tanahashi, the 50-year-old is among the most accomplished Japanese wrestlers of all time.

The master of the lariat is a two-time IWGP heavyweight champion, a seven-time IWGP tag team champion, a two-time NEVER Openweight six-man tag team champion and a one-time winner of the G1 Climax tournament.

Kojima has even experienced success in the United States, holding the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and MLW World Heavyweight Championship one time each.

While he posed a fairly significant challenge to Moxley, the much-younger American was a significant favorite heading into the match, and he made good on that status with a win.

Now, though, the unexpected arrival of Suzuki on Sunday night will shift the focus toward a potential match between him and Moxley in the near future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).