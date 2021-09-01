Fantasy Baseball 2021: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 22

0 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

September is the hardest month to navigate in fantasy baseball.

The margin of error in head-to-head leagues is slim, with the fight for playoff positioning coming down to the wire.

The added dynamic of players being called up to the major league roster can help or hurt you depending on which names are involved in the matchups.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball rosters will expand to 28 players. Some top prospects have already been called up to fill the extra spots.

A handful of intriguing pitching prospects were brought up to the majors right before the September 1 expansion, and they could also play a major role in flipping matches.

The other complication is the presence of COVID-19 within a few clubhouses. The Boston Red Sox are the team most affected by an outbreak right now. The healthy players on their roster may be worth waiver-wire pickups because they will have to fill roles left open by those unavailable to take the diamond.