Steelers' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter 2021 as one of the NFL's biggest wild cards.

After starting last season 11-0, they finished with losses in five of their last six games, including a 48-37 defeat in the playoffs to the Cleveland Browns.

So, the team walked into the offseason with plenty of questions, but things haven't turned out as poorly as they could.

Ben Roethlisberger is back as the team's quarterback, meaning the search for his eventual replacement is off until at least 2022. The team was also limited with options in free agency, but it was able to keep some free agents it wasn't expected to keep, such as JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In short, the Steelers could win the division and it wouldn't be a shock. There's a universe in which they let the Ravens and Browns know they are still on top of the division. It's also not hard to imagine a world in which they don't make the playoffs at all.

Here's a look at three keys to Pittsburgh unlocking that first scenario and making a playoff run.