WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 21

Credit: WWE.com

NXT 2.0 has arrived. In its debut, new stars arrived including Bronn Breakker, Von Wagner, Trick Williams and more. Tommaso Ciampa won the NXT Championship. The September 21 edition of NXT 2.0 promised to keep that momentum going.

Kushida finally returned to challenge Roderick Strong. The leader of Diamond Mine has held serious momentum, but the NXT cruiserweight champion has his own momentum that has carried him as champion. Only one man could emerge with gold.

Ciampa wanted to open NXT 2.0 with Goldie in hand. Breakker got in his face to end the night, but The Blackheart knew there were plenty more men targeting him and the gold on his shoulder.

Mandy Rose revealed a new look before she, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne picked up a huge win as a trio. Now named Toxic Attraction, this stable needed to address the women's division as a whole.

This show had a lot to live up to as brand continues its rebirth. New talent would only thrive if NXT 2.0 treated them properly without overshadowing those the fans care about.