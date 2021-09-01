Best Players Available After NFL 2021 Roster Cuts

0 of 11

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Every NFL roster is now down to 53 active players, and several accomplished veterans are unemployed as a result. Some will likely sign elsewhere soon, but those new free agents will also be competing with several notable players who were lingering on the open market even before Tuesday's mandatory leaguewide cutdown.

Let's take stock of them all.

Based on recent production, career trajectory and durability, here's a look at the top 11 players on the free-agent market as September gets underway in the new-look NFL.