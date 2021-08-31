Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2021 Roster Cuts

31 of 32

John Amis/Associated Press

Fourth-round wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick becomes the highest-drafted player from this year's class not to make his respective team's Week 1 active roster.

The Tennessee Titans traded fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks to obtain the 109th overall selection from the Carolina Panthers and choose the Louisville product.

Tennessee's coaching staff wants a certain mentality from its young players. Fitzpatrick didn't necessarily show those qualities.

"But there were just some other examples last night of finishing or playing when you don’t have the football in your hand that we have a high expectation for our receivers, whether that’s on a screen or somebody else catches the football and you’re trying to do everything you can to get them as most yards as possible," head coach Mike Vrabel said after Tennessee's third preseason contest (h/t Fansided's Geoffrey Knox).

The Titans have taken some legitimate chances with their recent draft choices. Tennessee's investment in Jeffery Simmons paid off handsomely. Isaiah Wilson's selection turned into a disaster. Fitzpatrick falls closer to the latter end of the spectrum, even though he wasn't a first-round choice. The trade up to get him looks awful in retrospect.

Fortunately, Tennessee has Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. The Titans passing game should be just fine.