US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Start Times for Monday Night Draw

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2021 U.S. Open gets underway on Monday, and the primetime draw features a handful of top contenders in men's and women's singles play.

Naomi Osaka, Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka will all play in the evening matches on Day 1. Medvedev is on the opposite side of the bracket from No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is looking to become the first men's player to win all four Grand Slam titles in a single year since Rod Laver in 1969.

Sabalenka and Osaka are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. They will be fighting to reach the final, where they could end up facing off with No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who has won five singles titles this year, including Wimbledon.

Primetime coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All first-round matches can be live streamed on ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Here's a preview of the evening lineup.