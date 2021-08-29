Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Trevor Lawrence Catches Fire Just in Time

1 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Maybe all it took for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to put it together was for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer to finally declare him the starter and trade top challenger Gardner Minshew.

Lawrence looked shaky if not overwhelmed in Jacksonville's first two preseason games, but the sensational Clemson product dominated the Dallas Cowboys with 11 completions on 12 attempts for 139 yards and two touchdowns as the Jags wrapped up the preseason Sunday afternoon.

Regardless of the competition and the importance of the game, it was an extremely promising performance. It's way too early to draw any conclusions one way or another about Lawrence, but this league has practically no patience these days when it comes to highly drafted rookie quarterbacks. Had Lawrence finished August without a strong showing, the pressure would have been turned up for the Jaguars' season-opening road affair with the Houston Texans.

That might not be fair, but it's a reality in this era. Some might have already been wondering if the Jags once again screwed up with a first-round pick at quarterback, but then he went out early against the Cowboys and totally redeemed himself with plays like these.

The Jags might not offer Lawrence enough support for him to consistently crush it in 2021, but his sheer talent will often be enough to keep Jacksonville in games. And he should only get better as he builds on Sunday's awesome effort.

There's a good reason he's remained the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.