Predicting the 10 September Call-Ups Primed to Impact MLB Pennant Races

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The time has come for MLB teams to pad out their rosters with September call-ups, although this year's round of roster additions will be significantly smaller.

Unlike in years past when rosters expanded to 40 players for the season's final month, active rosters will only move up from 26 to 28 players this September. That likely means fewer opportunities for unproven prospects to get their feet wet on contending teams, as those teams will prioritize immediate contributions.

Players who are already on the 40-man roster are also more likely candidates to be called up, as no corresponding roster move is required to bump them up to the majors.

With all of that in mind, we've highlighted 10 potential September call-ups primed to impact pennant races. Even if these guys don't immediately join their team's active roster on Sept. 1, expect them to contribute at some point in the coming month.