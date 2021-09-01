2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Final 12-Team Round-by-Round Analysis

0 of 13

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's the two-minute warning of fantasy draft season.

With just over a week until the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2021 NFL season, there's one more big weekend of drafts ahead. The biggest weekend of them all.

The reason for waiting this long was demonstrated quite clearly this past weekend when J.K. Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens became the latest prominent running back felled by a major injury.

As we have moved through the summer, fantasy values have changed significantly. Some players have climbed multiple rounds. Others still have gone from hero to zero—from coveted fantasy option to off the radar altogether.

The difference in those values is plainly evident when you look at the drafts from any point of time. In just the past month or so since the first of these mock drafts was published here at Bleacher Report, the draft stock of any number of players has pinged and ponged in every direction.

There was yet another mock a couple of weeks after that one, but for the last time in 2021, a dozen fantasy analysts and veteran players joined for one more 16-round PPR draft to help you get a feel for where players are being drafted, and the potential values to be had.

There is, however, one sizable difference and this draft, in which I drew the 12th and final pick in Round 1.

We are playing this league out.