NFL Teams That Need to Make a Trade to Contend in 2021

The Denver Broncos seem to have it all.

They possess an elite cast of skill-position weapons, highlighted by Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant, plus a sturdy offensive line with Garett Bolles, who had a breakout 2020 campaign. The Von Miller-led defense should generate plenty of pass rush, and the secondary has elite safety Justin Simmons.

But quarterback is an issue.

The team has named veteran Teddy Bridgewater the starter over Drew Lock, which is a somewhat perplexing path after Denver passed on taking Justin Fields in the top 10 of this year's draft. Bridgewater only lasted one season with the Carolina Panthers for a reason. He threw just 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions over 15 appearances.

If Denver wants to win now, it needs to make a major move at the most important position.

Maybe that's offering a pair of first-round picks to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson, who remains a staple of trade rumors despite the 22 civil lawsuits filed against him by women alleging sexual assault or misconduct. It is uncertain if he will play in 2021, however; Watson will not be deposed until at least February 2022.

At this point, the Broncos could aim for Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, who selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick this year. Something like a second-round pick could get the deal done, netting Denver a guy who led his team to a Super Bowl in 2019.