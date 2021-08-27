Riddle Talks Record-Breaking WWE SummerSlam, RK-Bro, Brock Lesnar, Reigns, More

6 of 8

It isn't often that a top star from NXT is called up to the main roster and treated as well on either Raw or SmackDown as they were on the black-and-gold brand. Riddle has been one of the few exceptions aside from an odd period late last year when the material he was given to work with for his promos wasn't the greatest.

Now that WWE has returned to the road in front of live crowds, it's clear he is over with the audience. His pairing with Orton has been a huge help, of course, but he's managed to maintain his momentum from NXT and win more matches than he loses.

In the span of a year and a half, he's won the NXT Tag Team Championship, the United States Championship, and now the Raw Tag Team Championships. Riddle always had his sights set on being a Raw Superstar, and he feels never being content in NXT is why he's been so successful on Monday nights.

"It means the world to me to do well on the main roster and, as you said, as far as people coming up, my thing is that, not that I don't like NXT, but my goal was never NXT or being NXT champion," he said. "My goal was the main roster, WWE, trying to be on Raw. Not that I don't like SmackDown, but my goal even when I got called up at first was I wanted to be on Raw. I grew up watching Raw. Raw is War. The War Zone, baby! I wanted to be on that product. It's something that's near and dear to me."

Getting the aggressive push that he has and being a focal point on the flagship show is certainly not lost on Riddle. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are another two examples of stars who have done well for themselves since graduating from NXT, although others haven't been as fortunate.

"I'm stoked I'm in the position I'm in and being used the way I am and everything else, but with [some people], our goal wasn't NXT," he said. "Some people set themselves up for certain things, but my goal was to be a main roster Superstar. Rhea Ripley's goal was to be a main roster Superstar. Damian Priest's goal was to be a main roster Superstar.

"I think that's why we're having the success we're having. Not that we didn't mind the stuff to get here, but our goal was this. I think a lot of people were happy with NXT. My goal was always to use it as a stepping stone to get to WWE."