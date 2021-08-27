Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 3 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Anfield, Saturday, Aug. 28, 12:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Boy oh boy, this has to be the match of the season so far.

Both teams winning their opening two fixtures comfortably with five goals scored and zero goals allowed, respectively. Both are truly in the title mix as they have the talent needed to unseat Manchester City as champions. A true early-season heavyweight bout.

With a packed Anfield behind them, Liverpool will feel confident that it can take something from this match, especially with a mostly healthy squad at Jurgen Klopp's disposal. The return of Virgil Van Dijk has been a massive plus for the Reds and his task will be a tall, burly, powerful one in the form of Lukaku. Honestly, we could all spend 90 minutes watching that battle.

The teams split their matches in 20/21 with both sides winning the road fixture. Chelsea's 1-0 win at Anfield in March was during Thomas Tuchel's tenure and was another example of the fine organization and structure the German had instituted with the Blues following Frank Lampard's dismissal. Switching to a back three was the driving force behind the shoring up of the rearguard, so much so that he went unbeaten in his first 14 matches as Blues' boss.

He'll be facing his German compatriot Klopp again in this one in a match that could go either way. Diogo Jota has supplanted Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's famed front three, with the Brazilian becoming a useful option coming off the bench.

Trying to counter the movement of that attacking trio will be Chelsea's wide men Marcos Alonso and Reece James, who both put in brilliant displays against Arsenal in the Blues' 2-0 win Sunday. James in particular was able to handle his defensive duties and pivoted into a forward-thinking wing-back, as he showed when setting up Lukaku's opener. If Chelsea can keep up that kind of pressure at Anfield and capitalize on those opportunities to break forward, could be a difficult afternoon for the home side.

It seems, however, that the sides are pretty well balanced and may end up canceling each other out in one of those unfortunately disappointing and drab matches of the league's bigger clubs. We'll probably see a goal on either side, but both clubs will make adjustments to secure a point apiece.

Match Prediction: Liverpool 1, Chelsea 1