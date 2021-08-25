MLS All-Star Game 2021: Live Stream, TV Guide and Final Predictions

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The best players from across Major League Soccer will take a break from their busy regular-season schedules on Wednesday to face off with the Liga MX All-Star Team at the 2021 MLS All-Star Game.

The showdown between the top stars from the two North American domestic leagues is a first for the event, which served as an exhibition between the MLS All-Stars and European teams in previous years.

Wednesday's match at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles comes at a different time of the season for both sets of players. MLS is in the heart of its regular season, while Liga MX recently started up its new campaign.

Liga MX has been the dominant league of the two for most of MLS' existence. Mexican teams have a firm hold on the CONCACAF Champions League, but the talent gap appears to be closing.

The closing gap in talent may be the best takeaway from Wednesday's game since it is an exhibition at its heart, and there will be a lot of moving parts on both sides over 90 minutes.

MLS All-Star Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 25

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox

The best part of Wednesday's exhibition will be to see some of the top North American and international superstars on the pitch at one time.

MLS' roster is headlined by Nani and Golden Boot leader Raul Ruidiaz. United States men's national team players Matt Turner, Miles Robinson, Sebastian Lletget and Cristian Roldan will also be on display.

The MLS squad carries the more diverse set of players since the league has done a good job of attracting top-tier talent from other countries while developing American players.

The mix of MLS' best players will be on display from back to front. Robinson and Walker Zimmerman have grown through the league to be USMNT contributors, while Ruidiaz, Nani and Gustavo Bou have come into the league as high-priced international signings and thrived.

Liga MX's All-Star Team is comprised mainly of Mexico internationals. Guillermo Ochoa and Rogelio Funes Mori are two of the El Tri stars who will be on display on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for MLS, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Carlos Vela, the league's two biggest Mexican stars, are unavailable for the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game has typically been a low-scoring affair for the home side since the squad has a limited number of training sessions to mesh as a group.

Individual quality can still shine through, but there should not be an expectation for a free-flowing beautiful 90 minutes of soccer. After all, this is an exhibition match.

The introduction of the Liga MX All-Stars as an opponent over a European club on a preseason tour should add some punch to the matchup, but do not expect the intensity of a regular-season MLS or Liga MX match.

In the second half, players will be shuttling in and out on a handful of instances to manage the loads of the starters and to get as many All-Stars in the game as possible.

Those factors could lead to a choppy overall 90 minutes, and it may require a single moment of individual brilliance to win the contest.

Prediction: Liga MX 1, MLS 0