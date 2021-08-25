Fantasy Baseball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 21

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 21August 25, 2021
Brandon Marsh's four-hit performance versus the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night was the latest in a run of impressive outings for the Los Angeles Angels outfielder.
Despite being in the lineup for over a month, the 23-year-old carries a low roster percentage in Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues.
With all leagues in the final few weeks of the regular season, an under-the-radar pickup such as Marsh could push you into the lead in one or two stat categories.
Marsh is far from the only unsung hitter who has put up impressive totals throughout August, though. Frank Schwindel is also a perfect fit for that category. He has thrived at the top of the Chicago Cubs order but still isn't a widely rostered player on the fantasy circuit.
Top Fantasy Baseball Sleepers to Track
10. Miles Mikolas, SP, St. Louis
9. Jake Meyers, OF, Houston
8. Bailey Ober, SP, Minnesota
7. Daulton Varsho, C/OF, Arizona
6. David Bednar, RP, Pittsburgh
5. Edward Cabrera, SP, Miami
4. Nicky Lopez, SS, Kansas City
3. Taylor Jones, 1B/OF, Houston
2. Frank Schwindel, 1B/OF, Chicago Cubs
1. Brandon Marsh, OF, Los Angeles Angels
Frank Schwindel, 1B/OF, Chicago Cubs
Schwindel's bat has been one of the few promising things to come out of the Cubs lineup since the trade-deadline firesale occurred.
The former Oakland Athletics player had a nine-game hitting streak to begin August, and he produced eight multi-hit outings throughout the month.
The fantasy baseball world caught on to Schwindel a bit during that span. He is rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros. That means there is a good chance to pick him up in some leagues as the stretch run of the fantasy season hits.
The 29-year-old could provide an immediate boost to fantasy rosters on Wednesday, when the Cubs face the Colorado Rockies for a doubleheader. He went 1-for-3 with two runs in the series opener on Monday.
Schwindel's availability at first base and outfield makes him a more intriguing prospect than other sleepers because you are not forced to plug him into one spot at the expense of a higher-profile player.
If he keeps a hot bat over the next week or so, his roster percentage should increase, so he is worth the addition now if he is still available.
Brandon Marsh, Of, Los Angeles Angels
Marsh's four-hit outing on Tuesday was his ninth multi-hit performance since joining the Angels lineup on July 18.
The Buford, Georgia native has flown under the radar because he hits at the bottom of the order and is rarely in a situation to drive in Shohei Ohtani and David Fletcher, who are the two best fantasy options in the team's lineup.
As of Tuesday night, Marsh is only rostered in five percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros, so he is widely available as an outfield depth piece.
He does not have a home run in 116 at-bats, but he has a .250 batting average, 29 hits, seven doubles and a pair of triples. If anything, he could be a short-term pickup to use in his final two games against the Orioles.
If you want to keep Marsh around longer, the Angels play a four-game set with the Texas Rangers to start September and have four upcoming meetings with the struggling San Diego Padres.
