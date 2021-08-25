Fantasy Baseball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 21

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Brandon Marsh's four-hit performance versus the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night was the latest in a run of impressive outings for the Los Angeles Angels outfielder.

Despite being in the lineup for over a month, the 23-year-old carries a low roster percentage in Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues.

With all leagues in the final few weeks of the regular season, an under-the-radar pickup such as Marsh could push you into the lead in one or two stat categories.

Marsh is far from the only unsung hitter who has put up impressive totals throughout August, though. Frank Schwindel is also a perfect fit for that category. He has thrived at the top of the Chicago Cubs order but still isn't a widely rostered player on the fantasy circuit.