Fantasy Baseball 2021: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 21

1 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

McKenzie has more than six times the strikeouts than hits conceded in his past two appearances.

The right-handed hurler leaped on to the fantasy radar with his no-hit bid against the Tigers on August 15. He struck out 11 batters over eight one-hit innings. McKenzie followed up that performance by allowing two hits over seven frames on Saturday versus Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.

He wasn't awful in his starts before August 15, but he did not put up high strikeout totals. He had nine punchouts in his first two appearances in August.

The fantasy value of the Cleveland pitcher skyrocketed over the past week. If he is available in your league, you should smash the add button to take advantage of his hot streak.

McKenzie's next start should come against the struggling Boston Red Sox. On Saturday, they were held to one run by the Texas Rangers' Jordan Lyles, who has been one of the worst starters this season.

Cleveland has nine games with the Kansas City Royals and seven versus the Minnesota Twins in September.

All of those favorable matchups should make McKenzie the most popular pitching addition between now and his next trip to the mound.