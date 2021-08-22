X

    Overwatch League 2021: LA Gladiators' Top Plays, Prize Money from Finals Win

    Theo SalaunCorrespondent IAugust 22, 2021

    Overwatch League

    What a series. The final tournament of the Overwatch League's 2021 season, the Countdown Cup, did not disappoint. New champions, the Los Angeles Gladiators, were crowned ahead of the OWL playoffs—and they had to go the distance to make it happen.

    After consecutive tournament championships by the Shanghai Dragons, Los Angeles and the Chengdu Hunters made sure to humble Shanghai and shake up the postseason rankings.

    In a series that went all seven maps, the Glads surpassed expectations and won the $225,000 event. And, to do so, they had to push through a menacing bracket and the overwhelming threat of a reverse sweep.

         

    Thursday, Aug. 19

    Winners Bracket

    Seoul Dynasty 1 - 3 Atlanta Reign

    Los Angeles Gladiators 3 - 2 Chengdu Hunters

            

    Friday, Aug. 20

    Winners Bracket Finals

    Los Angeles Gladiators 3 - 0 Atlanta Reign

    Losers Bracket

    Seoul Dynasty 0 - 3 Chengdu Hunters

              

    Saturday, Aug. 21

    Losers Bracket Finals

    Atlanta Reign 0 - 3 Chengdu Hunters

    Grand Finals

    Chengdu Hunters 3 - 4 Los Angeles Gladiators

          

    Frankly unbelievable. The Gladiators came in with high expectations thanks to a revamped support and tank line, acquiring Shu, moth and MuZe in the offseason. Then, they disappointed—notching fourth in the West.

    But in their first OWL 2021 tournament, Los Angeles finally showed up.

    And the undefeated run through the Countdown Cup's bracket can be attributed in major part to DPS Kevster, who was an absolute menace, particularly on Pharah.

    Overwatch League @overwatchleague

    Few things are more terrifying than @KEVSTER_OW in the zone 😱 #ShieldsUp | #OWL2021 🚀 https://t.co/tbTGBrUfiE https://t.co/gSKuuFF3ba

    Two of the more-established Gladiators must get serious respect, as well. SPACE and Birdring made an impact early and often. The latter's ability to go from saboteur Sombra to sniping Hanzo was key to L.A.'s adaptability.

    Overwatch League @overwatchleague

    .@Birdring is IN CONTROL 🏹 #ShieldsUp | #OWL2021 🎯 https://t.co/tbTGBrUfiE https://t.co/iIUXwa06Q2

    That adaptability was needed during the Grand Finals against the upsurging Hunters. Despite L.A. holding match point, Chengdu brought it to a Game 7, and the Glads dug deep to secure the W.

    Now, Birdring has his first Overwatch tournament win since his championship with the Spitfire in the OWL's inaugural season. More importantly, the Gladiators leave $100,000 richer and with serious momentum on their side ahead of the $3.2 million OWL 2021 Playoffs.

