WWE SummerSlam 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time, WWE will swap days with NXT for a major pay-per-view, putting SummerSlam on a Saturday and TakeOver on a Sunday.

This move makes sense, especially since the PPV is taking place in Las Vegas. Nobody wants to party in Vegas on a Sunday. But a Saturday? That's a whole different story.

As this is the second-biggest event on the WWE calendar, management has packed the show with 10 matches, most of which will have titles on the line.

Let's take a look at what you need to know about this year's SummerSlam PPV.