WWE SummerSlam 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match CardAugust 21, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card
For the first time, WWE will swap days with NXT for a major pay-per-view, putting SummerSlam on a Saturday and TakeOver on a Sunday.
This move makes sense, especially since the PPV is taking place in Las Vegas. Nobody wants to party in Vegas on a Sunday. But a Saturday? That's a whole different story.
As this is the second-biggest event on the WWE calendar, management has packed the show with 10 matches, most of which will have titles on the line.
Let's take a look at what you need to know about this year's SummerSlam PPV.
SummerSlam Card
- Roman Reigns vs. John Cena (Universal Championship; Reigns will quit WWE is he loses)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg (WWE Championship)
- The Usos vs. Mysterios (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
- Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley (Raw Women's Championship)
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins
- Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (U.S. Championship)
- Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
- Omos and Styles vs. RK-Bro (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss
Here is the lineup for Saturday's epic PPV, according to WWE.com:
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One and Series S/X
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch SummerSlam. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching SummerSlam on Peacock and WWE Network.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
More SummerSlam Thoughts
With Big E failing to retrieve his Money in the Bank briefcase from Baron Corbin on SmackDown, the likelihood of a cash-in attempt Saturday has reduced.
However, if Corbin tries to claim the title shot, it might provide an opening for Big E to get back his briefcase and possibly use the opportunity to cash in himself if the opportunity presents itself.
The biggest change to the card from Friday's SmackDown saw Reigns declare that if Cena beats him for the universal title, he will quit WWE. The Tribal Chief isn't going anywhere, so this stipulation all but guarantees his victory.
The only main-roster championships not represented on the card are the women's tag titles. You could also count the 24/7 Championship, but there is a chance Reggie is forced to defend the belt if someone comes looking for him during the PPV.
The returns of Cena and Goldberg have increased interest in the event, but if WWE hopes to create a moment anywhere near as memorable as CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling debut Friday, it is going to have its work cut out.
There are some potential bangers on the card like Banks vs. Belair, Rollins vs. Edge and both tag title bouts, so we should be in for another fun night of action.